After stabbing, Boston’s Jean McGuire returns to Franklin Park, a steward once again

“I turned my head, and I saw the serrated edge of a knife,” she recalled.

Ten months ago, during one such walk, the 92-year-old pioneering civil rights activist barely fended off an attack by a person armed with a knife. That night, she and Bailey had just started on their miles-long jaunt when a man sprang from nearby bushes and tackled McGuire, a bizarre and seemingly random incident that stunned the city.

On a recent evening, Jean McGuire fastened a red handmade leash around her 7-year-old Weimaraner, Bailey, and together they set about their nightly routine: a stroll through historic Franklin Park.

The incident left her with wounds, both mental and physical. McGuire no longer has use of her right hand, and the attack temporarily disrupted the sense of comfort she derived from a park that essentially serves as her back yard. But only months after she was released from a hospital, she returned to her nightly walks in a space for which she has served as a volunteer steward for the past 50 years.

Jean McGuire, a cofounder of Metco and the first Black woman to be elected to the Boston School Committee, posed for a portrait at her home in Roxbury. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

During a recent stroll with a reporter, she recalled in vivid detail the night of the attack, and the concern it caused across the park community. She also reflected on the impact that a slew of development plans might have on her cherished park, changes in the neighborhood, and the potential of what good investment in the area could mean for the area, if city officials and developers only listen.

She noted the lack of upkeep of the park, the dying trees and yellowing grass. A crushed soda can. Stray golf balls from the nearby public golf course that, the way she sees it, few in the surrounding neighborhood get to take advantage of.

She also admired Franklin Park’s charm, veering off of the walking trails on multiple occasions to peer at flowers. At one point, she stepped over a fallen branch to retrieve handfuls of orange, bell-shaped blooms. A purple flower caught her eye. She couldn’t quite remember what it’s called, but she knows its beauty.

Jean McGuire talked with Boston Police Detective Antoine Ramos while returning home from walking her dog, Bailey, at Franklin Park. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Many in the neighborhood know her, too.

“Glad to see you out again, Ms. McGuire,” a passerby told her.

She walks more slowly than she used to, sometimes stopping to catch her breath and tug Bailey from nearby distractions. Her lower back aches at times — a traumatic reminder of the stab wounds she suffered that night. She no longer walks alone, especially not after dark.

But her determination and advocacy, her spunk and grit, are as animated and fierce as ever.

“Nobody’s going to keep me from going to Franklin Park,” McGuire said.

The October 2022 attack spurred widespread grief and outrage across the city, largely because of the senseless violence, but also because of where it took place.

City officials and community advocates have big visions for Franklin Park, the shining pendant of the Emerald Necklace, a 7-mile chain of public parks and greenery designed and cultivated by the 19th-century landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. The 500-acre park connects parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, Mattapan, Dorchester, and Roslindale.

In December, the city shared a $28 million plan for renovations, ranging from fixing up the long-defunct and deteriorating bear dens located in one corner of the park, to building terraced amphitheater seating at Peabody Circle by Franklin Park Zoo.

In June, state officials unveiled plans to transform the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital campus along the park’s Jamaica Plain border into more than 400 supportive housing units for people battling addiction, mental illness, and homelessness.

And in July the city approved a $30 million renovation plan for White Stadium, the storied Boston Public Schools-owned facility in the park that in its 70-year history has hosted high school graduations, school sporting events, a Black Panther Party rally, and concerts for renowned artists such as Sly & The Family Stone. The updated stadium will host a professional women’s soccer team on some days, and school events and rallies on others.

Few have watched the development plans as closely as McGuire, the first Black social worker to work in Boston Public Schools, who helped found the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity Inc., or Metco, the voluntary school desegregation program that places students of color from Boston in better performing schools outside the city. In 1981, she became the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee, where she earned a reputation as a fearless advocate for educational equity.

She brought that same spirit of activism to help preserve and protect Franklin Park, and to have a say in its impact in the neighborhood. In 1974, she joined local leaders such as the late Elma Lewis to form the nonprofit Franklin Park Coalition, to coordinate more community involvement in plans for the park, which by then had suffered from years of mismanagement.

Jean McGuire picked flowers while walking her dog, Bailey, at Franklin Park in Boston on Aug. 15. It has been nearly a year since McGuire and Bailey fought off an attacker during their daily walk. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

In the decades since, McGuire has pressed for more community input, maintaining that the city’s largest public open space must remain an amenity for local residents above all else.

“We should continue Olmsted’s legacy,” McGuire said, referring to the 19th-century landscape architect. “He saw the beauty in it, and we need to maintain it.”

Local residents should have a say, and decisions about the park shouldn’t be left to government officials and outside developers, she said.

Too often, she said, local residents hear of the city’s plans after they’ve already been drafted.

“I don’t trust them,” she added. “That’s why you have to have your eyes and ears everywhere.”

Just after 6 on the night of the attack, McGuire barely heard her attacker spring from the unassuming row of bushes along Playstead Road, by the Long Crouch Woods area.

As they grappled, McGuire kicked with all her might as the assailant stabbed his knife at her lower body, and held up her right hand to deflect attacks aimed at her face. Bailey, meanwhile, bit the assailant at his ankles, causing him to flee.

“Mama told me, ‘Take a knee and hit him in the groin,’” she said. “And that’s what I did.”

Last October, members of the Boston Police Department investigated the scene in Franklin Park where 91-year-old Jean McGuire was stabbed while walking her dog the previous night. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The attack occurred as patrons had been flocking to the popular Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience event at the Franklin Park Zoo. Two of them discovered McGuire lying by a puddle of blood. She was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and discharged the following week in a celebratory sendoff attended by Mayor Michelle Wu.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect, whom McGuire described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with graying brown hair, a mustache, and “dark” eyes. She will never forget his face, she says.

During a separate interview at her Roxbury home, McGuire showed her lingering injuries, including the immobility of her right hand. Five scars cover her lower back, marks from the assailant’s kicks still freckle her skin.

In some ways, Bailey has changed, too. As McGuire moves around her home, the once-carefree dog stands between her owner and two strangers like a bodyguard.

“She guards me ever since I was attacked,” McGuire said. “She saved my life.”

A painting of Franklin Park hung in the home of Jean McGuire. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Despite the incident, McGuire maintains that the park is still safe. And welcoming.

Bailey approached her owner with a pleading look. McGuire checked the time: 5:44 p.m.

“It’s time for Bailey’s walk,” she announced.

And with that, McGuire and Bailey prepped for another evening walk, once again in pursuit of Franklin Park’s serenity.

Jean McGuire, a cofounder of Metco and the first Black woman to be elected to the Boston School Committee, kissed her dog, Bailey, while sitting in her Roxbury home. She credits Bailey for saving her life when she was attacked last year Erin Clark/Globe Staff





Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her @tianarochon.