MBTA commuter rail trains resume service on Fitchburg line after being suspended due to ‘police activity’

Service on the Fitchburg line of the MBTA commuter rail has resumed after being suspended due to police activity in Lincoln on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Commuter rail service had been suspended between the Waltham and Wachusett stops due to the unspecified police activity on the right of way, according to Keolis Commuter Services, which runs the commuter rail trains.
“Trains 406, 408 and 410 have all been canceled,” Keolis spokesperson Alana Westwater said in an email. “Passengers should subscribe to T Alerts for the most up to date service information.”
At 10:45 a.m. commuter rail officials announced that normal boarding had resumed for all Fitchburg Line trains, and Fitchburg Line Train 412 was operating 5-15 minutes behind schedule due to the police activity.
Update: Fitchburg Line Train 412 (10:25 am from Wachusett) has departed Wachusett and is operating 5-15 minutes behind schedule due to police activity on the right of way.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) August 23, 2023
Keolis did not say why the police were there or what they were doing. The MBTA Transit Police declined to comment on the situation and referred further inquiries to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.
This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
