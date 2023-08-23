MBTA commuter rail trains resume service on Fitchburg line after being suspended due to ‘police activity’

Service on the Fitchburg line of the MBTA commuter rail has resumed after being suspended due to police activity in Lincoln on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Commuter rail service had been suspended between the Waltham and Wachusett stops due to the unspecified police activity on the right of way, according to Keolis Commuter Services, which runs the commuter rail trains.

“Trains 406, 408 and 410 have all been canceled,” Keolis spokesperson Alana Westwater said in an email. “Passengers should subscribe to T Alerts for the most up to date service information.”