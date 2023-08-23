National Grid customer data exposed in ‘cyber incident,’ utility says

The personal information of National Grid customers, including their names, account numbers, contact details, and utility usage, has been compromised in a data breach, the utility recently learned, according to a notice sent to customers Wednesday afternoon.
A “cyber incident” involving a file transfer service exposed the personal information, but “there is no indication that National Grid accounts have been compromised, or that customer financial data or account passwords were exposed,” according to the email notice.
The incident was brought to the utility’s attention by CLEAResult, a third-party vendor that helps National Grid to operate statewide energy efficiency programs in Massachusetts, according to the company.
“We want all of our customers to know that securing and safeguarding your personal information is one of our most important responsibilities and one that we take very seriously,” the company said.
National Grid encourages customers to monitor their online accounts for suspicious activity and to regularly update online passwords.
CLEAResult is investigating the data leak, according to the email.
