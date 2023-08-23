Newburyport police, SWAT team take man, woman into custody on warrants

A man and a woman were taken into custody on outstanding warrants Tuesday evening by Newburyport police and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team after a large police response near the Port Plaza Shopping Center, officials said.
At about 5 p.m., Newburyport police were notified that Nicholas Hanson, 40, of Newburyport, and Francesca Ferrara, 33, of Newburyport, who both were wanted on warrants, were in Hanson’s apartment at 234 Low St, according to a Newburyport police statement.
After Newburyport police saw evidence that Hanson and Ferrara were inside the apartment and tried unsuccessfully to make contact with them, the department set up a perimeter around the apartment and sought assistance from the NEMLEC SWAT team, which eventually took both Hanson and Ferrara into custody, according to police.
Police said Hanson, who was sought on multiple warrants, had resisted arrest in the past. The statement did not include the charges for the warrants against Hanson or the single warrant for Ferrara.
“We would like to thank the NEMLEC SWAT team for resolving this situation peacefully,” City Marshal Mark Murray said in the statement. “We were also grateful that officers were able to de-escalate the situation and affect the arrests without anyone getting hurt or injured.”
Hanson was ordered held without bail during his initial appearance in Newburyport District Court on Wednesday, police said. Ferrara was released on personal recognizance Wednesday in Lawrence District Court and ordered to remain drug and alcohol-free, court records show.
Attorneys for Hanson and Ferrara could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
Large police presence in area of Port Plaza/Low St. No threat to public safety. 2 subjects were peacefully taken into custody on outstanding warrants with assistance from our @NEMLEC partners. Press release to follow. - Lt. Simons— Newburyport Police (@NewburyportPD) August 22, 2023
