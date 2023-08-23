Newburyport police, SWAT team take man, woman into custody on warrants

A man and a woman were taken into custody on outstanding warrants Tuesday evening by Newburyport police and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team after a large police response near the Port Plaza Shopping Center, officials said.

At about 5 p.m., Newburyport police were notified that Nicholas Hanson, 40, of Newburyport, and Francesca Ferrara, 33, of Newburyport, who both were wanted on warrants, were in Hanson’s apartment at 234 Low St, according to a Newburyport police statement.

After Newburyport police saw evidence that Hanson and Ferrara were inside the apartment and tried unsuccessfully to make contact with them, the department set up a perimeter around the apartment and sought assistance from the NEMLEC SWAT team, which eventually took both Hanson and Ferrara into custody, according to police.