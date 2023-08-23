North Adams woman charged with vehicular homicide in Charlemont crash that killed motorcyclist

A North Adams woman faces charges in connection with a crash that killed a 66-year-old motorcyclist on Route 2 in Charlemont in April, Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office said Wednesday.

Melissa C. Repka, 38, pleaded not guilty to charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and failure to yield the right of way during her arraignment Tuesday at Greenfield District Court, Sullivan’s office said in a statement.

Gregory Herzig, of Colrain, died April 12 after Repka allegedly attempted a U-turn on Route 2, turning her rental SUV into the path of Herzig’s eastbound motorcycle, the statement said.