North Adams woman charged with vehicular homicide in Charlemont crash that killed motorcyclist

A North Adams woman faces charges in connection with a crash that killed a 66-year-old motorcyclist on Route 2 in Charlemont in April, Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office said Wednesday.
Melissa C. Repka, 38, pleaded not guilty to charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and failure to yield the right of way during her arraignment Tuesday at Greenfield District Court, Sullivan’s office said in a statement.
Gregory Herzig, of Colrain, died April 12 after Repka allegedly attempted a U-turn on Route 2, turning her rental SUV into the path of Herzig’s eastbound motorcycle, the statement said.
State Police said in April that Herzig died after a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee with two people inside pulled over on Route 2 near the Deerfield River for a U-turn, then pulled out as Herzig’s 2005 Harley Davidson approached and then struck the SUV. Herzig was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Pittsfield defense attorney Alexander Sohn, who is representing Repka, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
Repka was ordered not to drive while the case is pending, Sullivan’s office said.
She is due back in court Nov. 15,.
