Plane crashes into field in Maine with two people on board

LITCHFIELD, Maine (AP) — A plane with two people aboard has crashed Maine, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Beechcraft BE99 crashed in a field in Litchfield around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the two onboard was not immediately known.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The NTSB will be in charge of the probe and will provide any updates.
Maine State Police said Tuesday afternoon that they were helping the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
🚒We’re on the scene in Litchfield this morning after a plane carrying 2 pssengers crashed last night— Johnny Maffei (@JohnnyWGME) August 23, 2023
Litchfield FD is keeping the road closed until FAA investigates
This hazmat truck, several cruisers, & @maine_dep have been in & out this morning
No updates on injuries @WGME pic.twitter.com/pc1icDScfs