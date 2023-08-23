Plane crashes into field in Maine with two people on board

LITCHFIELD, Maine (AP) — A plane with two people aboard has crashed Maine, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Beechcraft BE99 crashed in a field in Litchfield around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the two onboard was not immediately known.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The NTSB will be in charge of the probe and will provide any updates.