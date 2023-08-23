Rhode Islanders encouraged to plant free trees as part of popular energy-saving program

Beginning this week, the state Department of Environmental Management will be giving away 1,000 trees to anyone who wants one, as part of a semiannual program that helps residents save energy and lower their utility bills by strategically planting trees on their property.

Rhode Islanders who want a new planting project this fall can take advantage of a free program offered exclusively to Ocean State residents.

Residents have to register online to participate in the program, which begins Friday at 8 a.m.

“The program is very well received,” said Nancy Stairs, DEM Cooperative Forestry Program Supervisor. “All the trees are signed up for every time.”

The program, now in its seventh year, encourages Rhode Islanders to utilize the energy-saving benefits that trees provide.

“Planting trees in our neighborhoods makes them greener and provides shade to keep people cooler and healthier in hot weather,” DEM Director Terry Gray said in a statement. “From an environmental perspective, planting a tree in the right place can improve air quality, capture and store carbon, and help manage stormwater runoff.”

According to a press release about the program, “a single tree can save homeowners money on energy costs by shading their home in the summer and blocking cold winds in the winter,” among other benefits.

Planting trees also helps people connect with nature and their surroundings.

“What we’ve found is when people get a tree and they get to choose or contribute to the choice of the site, they take ownership of it, they take care of it,” said W. Michael Sullivan, executive director of the Rhode Island Nursery and Landscape Association.

Sullivan, former director of the department of environmental management, said there’s been some version of the free tree program for residents for almost 20 years.

The funding for the Energy-Saving Trees program, which distributes 1,000 trees in the fall and spring, comes from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Species available through the program this fall include trident maple, river birch, sweetgum, willow oak, and dawn redwood. The spring initiative typically takes place in April.

The trees are about four-to-six feet tall each and are placed in three-gallon containers. They fit in most cars for easy transportation home, according to officials.

Residents can pick up their trees starting Sept. 9 at the Richmond Elementary School in Richmond. Other pickup times will be on Sept. 16, at Dexter Training Ground Park in Providence; Sept. 23, at Colt State Park in Bristol; and Sept. 30, at the RI Tree Council in Johnston.. The trees can be whisked away to their new homes between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

