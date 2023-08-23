Smithfield, R.I. Little League team returns home to adoring crowd

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Escorted by four fire and rescue vehicles and a police car, the Smithfield “boys of summer” returned home Wednesday after nearly 20 days away from home.
The Smithfield Little League has been gone ever since Aug. 4, when it left for the Little League Metro Region tournament. It won the region, and with that went on to the World Series. Its appearance in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was the first time a Smithfield team had ever reached the national youth baseball tournament, where it finished with a 2-2 record. Smithfield defeated Nevada and Pennsylvania but lost to Tennessee and California.
Advertisement
On the field, Smithfield’s players were warriors, fighting off elimination nearly a dozen times beginning with the state championship game on July 28.
Off the field, Smithfield became ambassadors for Rhode Island, striking up friendships with players from around the world. Henry Begnoche, 12, couldn’t play due to an arm injury. He had players from the first Cuban team ever to play at the Little League World Series sign his cast — along with ESPN analyst Todd Frazier, a former MLB player and Little Leaguer.
Henry Begnoches’s cast is historic. It was signed by the first Cuban team to play at the #LLWS. pic.twitter.com/OV8caoE1kj— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) August 23, 2023
Third basemen Brayden Castellone became known as the “Mayor of the Grove” because he spoke to everybody, “No matter what language they spoke,” Castellone told the Globe at the welcome home celebration at Deerfield Park in Smithfield.
Brayden Castellone on what he’ll remember about the 24 days he spent away from home playing in the @LittleLeague regionals and World Series. ⚾️ #llws pic.twitter.com/5F6BjGo5Mm— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) August 23, 2023
Cameron Charlemagne said that, from the field in Williamsport, he could hear the crowd of about 22,000 chanting “Smithfield.” He said he will spend the rest of the summer playing whiffle ball and gathering school supplies.
Cameron Charlemagne shared his @LittleLeague World Series memories and plans for the rest of summer. #llws pic.twitter.com/9Ew14Zj0Gq— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) August 23, 2023
Coach Eric Gibree said his team was “special” and its run to the World Series “wasn’t a mistake.” He urged his players to keep working hard. Gibree was once a baseball standout at Rhode Island College and he and his wife coach youth sports in Smithfield.
Advertisement
.@SmithfieldLL coach Eric Gibree makes the first statements after the team returned from the @LittleLeague World Series. #llws pic.twitter.com/eJSLsow113— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) August 23, 2023
Smithfield’s ace lefty, Connor Curtis, who struck out 15 batters, briefly addressed the crowd gathered next to the Smithfield Little League baseball diamond. He thanked the team’s supporters, many of whom he hasn’t met.
“It felt like something I would never think of doing,” said Curtis. “I feel so tired right now.”
.@SmithfielfLL ace pitcher Connor Curtis on his @LittleLeague World Series experience: “It felt like something I would never think of doing. … I feel so tired right now.” #llws pic.twitter.com/3jrO53UT0O— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) August 24, 2023
Catcher Connor “CQ” Queenan about the support from the Smithfield community who showed up in Williamsport to cheer them on @LittleLeague World Series. #llws pic.twitter.com/ABfNfELFPF— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) August 23, 2023
Before the team left Williamsport on Wednesday, players sat on the grass berm where World Series guests used cardboard to slide down the embankment — a right of passage for attendees and players.
The @SmithfieldLL took one more look from the cheap seats at Lamade Field in Williamsport, Pa. The team is expected back in Rhode Island this afternoon. #llws— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) August 23, 2023
📸: Shanyn Turner pic.twitter.com/oCNq7r9vw5
More than 150 people gathered at Deerfield Park’s baseball complex to applaud the team as it arrived home. Parents and grandparents, brothers and sisters, hugged the players coming off the bus.
The arrival of the @SmithfieldLL at Deerfield Park in Greenville, R.I. following 24 days away @LittlLeague World Series. #llws pic.twitter.com/OgGhf1UV2y— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) August 23, 2023
The @SmithfieldLL’s welcome home party 🎉 #llws pic.twitter.com/iCq42biUAZ— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) August 23, 2023
The fans are “anxious” to see their boys of summer. #llwx pic.twitter.com/hG7aAhKZtE— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) August 23, 2023
The @SmithfieldLL says that the team will arrive at Deerfield Park Baseball Field at 5:15 p.m. following a wild journey to the @LittleLeague World Series. #llws pic.twitter.com/AeGxhIbpqX— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) August 23, 2023
Some swag here at Deerfield Park to show your support for the @SmithfieldLL #llws pic.twitter.com/O21MbDRp3P— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) August 23, 2023
Heather Charlemagne, mother of Smithfield left-fielder, Cameron, said it was difficult to put into words what it was like to follow the team’s journey. She traveled to Williamsport to watch her son play.
Heather Charlemagne, mother of Cameron, says she is having a hard time putting @SmithfieldLL’s journey into words. #llws pic.twitter.com/CDR1jk9vOn— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) August 23, 2023
Smithfield’s acting president, Shanyn Turner, helped the team raise money to cover traveling expenses. Turner said a woman from Henderson, Nevada, who was originally from Smithfield, sent a check for $50 during the Smithfield game against Henderson, which represented the Mountain region.
Acting @SmithfieldLL President Shanyn Turner in the player’s welcome home party and work to fund the trip to the @LittleLeague World Series. #llws pic.twitter.com/9ZEnm13QuE— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) August 23, 2023
Turner shared details about a parade and celebration for the Smithfield Little League players that will include a parade through town, kids activities, speeches, and player autographs.
Details on the @SmithfieldLL parade. pic.twitter.com/DkuMh1snPm— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) August 24, 2023
Read more about Smithfield and the Little League World Series:
- Aug. 22: Smithfield, R.I., is eliminated from Little League World Series
- Aug. 20: Smithfield, R.I., wins again to advance at Little League World Series
- Aug. 18: Smithfield falls to Tennessee at Little League World Series
- Aug. 16: Curtis’ 15-strikeout gem leads Smithfield past Nevada at Little League World Series
- Aug. 11: Smithfield, R.I., team heads to the Little League World Series for the first time in 72 years
- Aug. 10: Rhode Island team is one game away from the Little League Baseball World Series
- Aug. 7: Rhode Island state champs bounce back at Little League regional tournament
- Aug. 3: For the first time in 56 years, this Little League team could go all the way
Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.