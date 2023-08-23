Smithfield, R.I. Little League team returns home to adoring crowd

The Smithfield Little League has been gone ever since Aug. 4, when it left for the Little League Metro Region tournament. It won the region, and with that went on to the World Series. Its appearance in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was the first time a Smithfield team had ever reached the national youth baseball tournament, where it finished with a 2-2 record. Smithfield defeated Nevada and Pennsylvania but lost to Tennessee and California.

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Escorted by four fire and rescue vehicles and a police car, the Smithfield “boys of summer” returned home Wednesday after nearly 20 days away from home.

On the field, Smithfield’s players were warriors, fighting off elimination nearly a dozen times beginning with the state championship game on July 28.

Off the field, Smithfield became ambassadors for Rhode Island, striking up friendships with players from around the world. Henry Begnoche, 12, couldn’t play due to an arm injury. He had players from the first Cuban team ever to play at the Little League World Series sign his cast — along with ESPN analyst Todd Frazier, a former MLB player and Little Leaguer.

Third basemen Brayden Castellone became known as the “Mayor of the Grove” because he spoke to everybody, “No matter what language they spoke,” Castellone told the Globe at the welcome home celebration at Deerfield Park in Smithfield.

Cameron Charlemagne said that, from the field in Williamsport, he could hear the crowd of about 22,000 chanting “Smithfield.” He said he will spend the rest of the summer playing whiffle ball and gathering school supplies.

Coach Eric Gibree said his team was “special” and its run to the World Series “wasn’t a mistake.” He urged his players to keep working hard. Gibree was once a baseball standout at Rhode Island College and he and his wife coach youth sports in Smithfield.

Smithfield’s ace lefty, Connor Curtis, who struck out 15 batters, briefly addressed the crowd gathered next to the Smithfield Little League baseball diamond. He thanked the team’s supporters, many of whom he hasn’t met.

“It felt like something I would never think of doing,” said Curtis. “I feel so tired right now.”

Before the team left Williamsport on Wednesday, players sat on the grass berm where World Series guests used cardboard to slide down the embankment — a right of passage for attendees and players.

More than 150 people gathered at Deerfield Park’s baseball complex to applaud the team as it arrived home. Parents and grandparents, brothers and sisters, hugged the players coming off the bus.

Heather Charlemagne, mother of Smithfield left-fielder, Cameron, said it was difficult to put into words what it was like to follow the team’s journey. She traveled to Williamsport to watch her son play.

Smithfield’s acting president, Shanyn Turner, helped the team raise money to cover traveling expenses. Turner said a woman from Henderson, Nevada, who was originally from Smithfield, sent a check for $50 during the Smithfield game against Henderson, which represented the Mountain region.

Turner shared details about a parade and celebration for the Smithfield Little League players that will include a parade through town, kids activities, speeches, and player autographs.

