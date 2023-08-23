Two people killed in plane crash in Maine

Two people were killed in a plane crash in Maine on Tuesday, authorities said.
A twin-engine Beechcraft BE99 went down in a field in Litchfield around 5:45 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The plane crashed “under unknown circumstances,” according to the FAA’s preliminary incident report. The aircraft was destroyed.
Officials have not released the names of the two people who were on board.
“As we continue our work on the incident in Litchfield, please be patient with our response time for non-emergency calls for service through out the county,” the Kennebec County sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “This scene is very large and will take 2 to 3 days to mitigate the issue properly. Please keep the families of the two souls lost in your thoughts.”
The crash is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
