Worker airlifted to hospital after industrial accident in Holliston

One worker was airlifted to the hospital after an industrial accident at a business in Holliston Tuesday night, officials said.
Around 9:55 p.m., Holliston Fire Department responded to an industrial accident at a business on Lowland Street, Holliston Fire Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.
An injured worker was taken by helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston because of the extent of their injuries, the post said.
