scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Worker airlifted to hospital after industrial accident in Holliston

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 23, 2023, 19 minutes ago

One worker was airlifted to the hospital after an industrial accident at a business in Holliston Tuesday night, officials said.

Around 9:55 p.m., Holliston Fire Department responded to an industrial accident at a business on Lowland Street, Holliston Fire Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

An injured worker was taken by helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston because of the extent of their injuries, the post said.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

Boston Globe Today