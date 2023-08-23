Wu appoints Chantal Lima Barbosa to serve on Boston School Committee

Lima Barbosa replaces Lorena Lopera, who resigned earlier this year after serving two years on the committee.

”Chantal is a dedicated public servant whose education background, experience as a BPS alum from an immigrant family, and love for BPS communities will benefit all BPS families, educators, and staff,” Wu said in a statement.

Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday appointed to the Boston School Committee Chantal Lima Barbosa, the first Cabo Verdean woman to serve on the board.

Lima Barbosa will remain in the position until the start of 2024, when Lopera’s term was set to expire.

The daughter of Cabo Verdean immigrants, Lima Barbosa was born in Boston and raised in Cabo Verde until 2010. Seven percent of BPS families speak Cabo Verdean Creole, which is the third most common home language for BPS students after English and Spanish.

A BPS alumna, Lima Barbosa graduated as valedictorian from Burke High School in 2012, and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She has previously served in the Office of Neighborhood Services as the liaison to the Dorchester and Cabo Verdean communities, and currently works as a director of recruitment at Duet, a higher education coaching non-profit.

“I still remember my first day at the Burke as if it was yesterday and I’m humbled to now be sitting at such a critical table amplifying the experiences and voices of so many students, advocates, and families just like mine. This is a huge responsibility that I do not take lightly,” Lima Barbosa said in a statement. “I am so excited to play a role in shaping the development and success of young people in the City of Boston.”

Boston is the only city in Massachusetts that does not elect its School Committee, whose members are appointed by the mayor. Though voters last year supported moving to a system where School Committee members are elected, city leaders have not made much progress towards a transition.

The seven-member School Committee approves the district’s policies and budget, and hires the superintendent. Members serve staggered four-year terms and meet about twice a month during the school year.

Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.