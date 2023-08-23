North Dakota Governor Burgum may miss GOP presidential debate after hurting himself playing basketball

MILWAUKEE (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum may not be able to participate in Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate after he injured himself playing basketball and was taken to the emergency room.

Campaign spokesman Lance Trover said Wednesday that it was “unclear if he will be able to stand at the debate." He didn't say what type of injury it was but said Burgum's team would have more information later. The injury, which occurred Tuesday while Burgum was playing with campaign staff, was first reported by CNN.