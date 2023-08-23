Elizabeth Warren travels to Ukraine, meets with Zelensky ahead of funding showdown

The goal: to send the message that the United States still stands with Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion launched a year and a half ago.

The Massachusetts Democrat visited the war-torn nation on a bipartisan trip with two other senators, Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal and South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham. They met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, top officials and U.S. embassy staff and laid a wreath in St. Michael’s Square in Kyiv in honor of Thursday’s official celebration of the country’s independence from the former Soviet Union.

WASHINGTON—Senator Elizabeth Warren made a covert trip to Ukraine on Wednesday to commemorate the country’s independence day, as a messy fight is brewing in Congress over whether to continue funding the country’s war against Russia’s invasion.

“It’s important to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their survival,” Warren said in an interview from Poland shortly before traveling by train to Kyiv. “They are on the front lines in the battle for democracy, and it’s important that they know that they have support from the United States and the rest of the world.”

The trip comes at a perilous time for the cause.

While congressional backing for Ukraine was more widespread when Russia invaded in February 2022, growing numbers of Republicans have questioned continued financial support of the country as the war has dragged on. And though Ukraine has turned back Russian forces and fought more successfully than many experts at first predicted, their counter-offensive this summer has been moving slowly.

President Biden this month asked Congress to pass $13 billion in additional military support and $8 billion in humanitarian aid for Ukraine this year. But with the House now under GOP control this year and Republicans clamoring for deep federal spending cuts, getting the money approved is a steep challenge. Funding for the entire U.S. government also runs out at the end of September, setting the stage for a major political battle over spending in the next fiscal year when Congress returns from its August recess after Labor Day.

“Looming, I think the verb is looming here,” Warren said of the funding fight and how it motivated her to visit Ukraine. “As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I want to be there to tell them how much the American people support them but also to get as much firsthand information as possible to help move the president’s request for additional Ukrainian funding through Congress.”

Warren said Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed war crimes in Ukraine and it was imperative for the U.S. to help the democracy fend off Russia’s invasion, at the least to deter world powers from such brazen aggressive acts.

“Our national interests are interwoven with what happens in Ukraine,” Warren said. “The Ukrainian people are fighting valiantly. But they need help. They need financial assistance, both to be fully armed in their fight, but also to help restore the infrastructure that the Russians have destroyed.”

While Democrats and many Senate Republicans are largely supportive of the idea, House Republicans have been more opposed. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has opposed any supplemental funding as a way around the spending caps he negotiated with Biden as part of the deal to raise the debt limit last spring. And even generally pro-Ukraine Republicans are starting to question providing additional money, especially without a detailed accounting of how it’s being spent.

“I’m not sure it’s winnable anymore,” Maryland Republican Representative Andy Harris said at a recent town hall of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, according to Politico. “If there is humanitarian monies, nonmilitary monies, or military monies without an inspector general, I’m not supporting it.”

Tied up in the standoff over the money for Ukraine is another area of concern for New England. Biden has requested the funding along with $12 billion for disaster relief, which is desperately needed after historic flooding this summer in Vermont and Western Massachusetts. Warren said she believes that pairing the requests increases the chance of passage.

“Legislation in Washington is about building the biggest possible coalition,” she said, noting other states also are reeling from disasters, including Hawaii. “Sure, there are some who will oppose help at home or abroad, but we have to count on a majority that we can stitch together from both parties, not from one alone.”

After leaving Ukraine, Warren will travel to Brussels along with Blumenthal, to meet with European leaders about Ukraine and issues like competition and cryptocurrency. She will also visit NATO headquarters to discuss the effects of Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville’s hold on military promotions and nominations, which she has been arguing is steadily damaging U.S. military readiness.

Warren joins a small but growing list of lawmakers who have made the secretive trip to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy, which requires a 10-hour train ride from Poland as the country remains an active war zone. Biden made a surprise trip to the country in February.

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan.