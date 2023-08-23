Shooting outside residence hall at Alabama A&M campus leaves 2 people injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A shooting outside a residence hall at an Alabama college campus that stemmed from a fight has left two people injured, police said.

Tuesday's shooting occurred at Alabama A&M University, Huntsville Police Department spokesperson Sydney Martin wrote in an email. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated occurrence, Martin said.

Both people had minor injuries, police said. Police do not think anyone else was involved. “This was not an active shooter incident,” Martin wrote in the emailed statement.