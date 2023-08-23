Trump gravitates to fringe figures despite efforts to limit their influence

The former president spends more time with another staffer, former One America News anchor Natalie Harp, than almost anyone else in his orbit and her omnipresence has at times annoyed many of his other aides, according to people close to Trump, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal internal details.

Advisers and lawyers spent days last week talking him out of a news conference to tout a report compiling old and unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud in the 2020 election — more than 100 pages prepared by staffer Liz Harrington, who was the former editor in chief of Stephen K. Bannon’s “War Room” website.

On Aug. 13, former president Donald Trump spent the day at his New Jersey golf club with former congressional candidate Laura Loomer, whose history of offensive and inflammatory comments led to her being banned by social media platforms and shunned by other Republicans.

And on occasion, Trump is again taking advice from figures such as Roger Stone and Dick Morris, a former top adviser to President Bill Clinton who was ousted over a prostitution scandal.

Trump’s current presidential campaign in some ways is more professionalized and orderly than his past operations — so far not besmirched by as much infighting, sudden staff firings, and other drama. He has attracted a series of respected GOP strategists who have run successful campaigns and his team has worked behind the scenes with savvy operatives to shape primary rules, GOP officials say.

But the candidate is still finding himself drawn to fringe figures, outside the formal chain of command, who reinforce — and encourage — his most pugilistic impulses.

“I read in disbelief at some of the people he’s brought back, but he likes the sycophants, he likes people telling him how great he is and all the rest,” said John F. Kelly, one of his former White House chiefs of staff. “Particularly now, when he’s really under assault, and justifiably so. He would for sure want to surround himself with people telling him how great he is. He always wants the people around who say, ‘Yes, sir, you are the smartest, you are the genius.’”

The dynamic is especially pronounced as indictments against the former president have piled up — 91 charges across four criminal cases in state and federal courts. In particular, special counsel Jack Smith’s allegations that Trump fraudulently tried to overturn the 2020 election have renewed Trump’s eagerness to dig into the claim that he always believed the election was stolen — and still does. And his strategy to not give back classified documents to the government — which has prompted a separate Smith prosecution in Florida — came in part from an outside legal adviser who disagreed with Trump’s lawyers.

“I love when his fangs come out,” Morris said in an interview, adding that Trump had internalized many of the ideas of their mutual mentor and fixer-lawyer, the late Roy Cohn. “Including the idea of ‘permanent offense.’ It’s very important and runs through all of my thinking, too.”

Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said the former president “has surrounded himself with the best team in history and everyone is working to ensure he retakes the White House.” He added: “Any suggestion otherwise is nothing more than false rumors that have no basis in reality and come from people who have no idea what’s going on.”

Fresh off a visit with the New York Young Republican Club on Aug. 11, Loomer was planning to return home to Florida when her friend, a law clerk for a firm representing multiple defendants in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, asked if she wanted to tag along on a visit to Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

Loomer had never visited Bedminster before, and she knew there was a chance she’d get to see Trump. She hadn’t packed another outfit, so she bought a new fuchsia bodycon dress before driving to the club and buying a public ticket to a LIV Golf tournament. When Trump approached a rope line of fans to shake hands and sign Make America Great Again hats, one of his aides pointed out Loomer in the crowd.

“Where’s Laura?” Trump shouted, turning around to see her, according to video of the encounter reviewed by The Washington Post. “I love you,” he told her. Then, turning to Harp, he said: “Would you do me a favor? Get her a pass.”

Loomer has a history of derogatory and provocative remarks — particularly against Muslims — that has led to her being banned from social media platforms and being ostracized by other Republicans. Loomer has denied being a white supremacist or anti-Muslim, describing herself as a “free speech absolutist.”

She has publicly feuded with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Florida, who publicly warned Trump against hiring Loomer to work on his reelection campaign. She lost a congressional primary in Florida last year and got her start in right-wing circles working for the conservative undercover camera group Project Veritas. Loomer is viewed by some of Trump’s aides as too extreme to work for him. The super PAC backing Ron DeSantis promptly used a clip of Loomer with Trump in an attack ad that premiered last week.

But Trump invited her up to his private box and spent much of the day with her, posing for photos as he showed off his golf course. In recent months, she has increasingly been on Trump’s radar for her cutting attacks on DeSantis, the Florida governor who is one of Trump’s 2024 challengers — particularly after she unearthed research against DeSantis that was viewed as helpful by some of Trump’s aides.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter who on his team likes me, because President Trump loves me,” Loomer said in an interview. “It really, honestly, doesn’t matter what anybody else thinks.”