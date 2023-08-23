The Constitution won’t save us from Donald Trump

It started with unlikely sources: two Federalist Society card-carrying, dyed-in-the-wool conservatives — William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen — who penned a law review article concluding that Trump’s days in office are over.

The notion that Donald Trump is constitutionally ineligible to run for president again has gone viral, spilling over from legal academia to the mainstream.

They found that Trump’s actions — including pressuring state officials and then-vice president Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, engaging in a phony elector scheme, siccing supporters he knew were armed on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and refusing to call them off after they violently breached the building — amounted to an insurrection.

Since Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment bars anyone who previously took an oath to support the Constitution from holding office again if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion,” the law professors concluded, Trump’s done. Only a two-thirds vote in both houses of Congress could reverse his ineligibility.

Then, two legal powerhouses I happen to know and deeply respect, Lawrence H. Tribe and retired Judge J. Michael Luttig, cosigned Baude’s and Paulsen’s conclusions.

I am no legal heavyweight, but as someone who went to law school and has since devoted my career to practicing, covering, analyzing, and explaining the law, I agree that the Constitution bars Trump from office.

I also think that advancing this argument in a legal challenge is a terrible idea. In fact, it could end up further imperiling our already fragile republic.

I wish we lived in a reality where we could trust that such thoughtful, clear-cut legal reasoning from such respected authorities would carry the day. Unfortunately, we don’t.

We live in legal and constitutional Bizarro World, where members of Congress fail to take action to fully protect our democracy and courts refuse to give full weight to the parts of the Constitution designed to protect us at a time we need it most.

Trump will not read the Fourteenth Amendment, say “my bad,” and then drop out of the race. So the only way to bring effect to the scholars’ conclusions is through legal challenges. This could happen in many ways. A state election official could refuse to put Trump on the ballot next year, prompting a legal challenge from Trump’s campaign. Or a citizen or group could challenge Trump’s inclusion on a ballot, as some, including the Massachusetts-based organization Free Speech for People, have already vowed to do.

Regardless, the challenge could only end in one of two places: Congress or the Supreme Court.

That’s because the issue rests on one key, unresolved question: Is the Constitution’s language self-executing, or in other words, is it effective in itself absent some other action, such as a criminal conviction or statute being passed?

Congress could nip the challenge in the bud by passing an enabling statute giving election officials clear authority to keep Trump or any other former official who engaged in such conduct off any future ballot. It would be a poetic move: After all, Congress was the very institution attacked on Jan. 6, and many current members had to run and hide for their lives from Trump’s armed mob that day. That legislation should be a no-brainer. But again, we do not live in normal times, so Congress won’t do that.

That leaves the Supreme Court. Just typing that sentence gives me agita.

It’s not just the fact that our current court is so racked with ethical lapses and so unwilling to do anything about them that it’s hard to muster much faith in it.

It’s because the Supreme Court has done so much to blunt the original intent of the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment and other Reconstruction-era constitutional texts.

Those amendments did so much more than grant freedom and citizenship to Black Americans and the right to vote to Black men. They reimagined a new America, a more perfect union rising from the ashes of the Civil War. The nation had been under attack, not by foreign invaders but rather by enemies within — enemies who remained among its citizenry. Many continued to deny the rights of full citizenship to freed Black men, often using brutal tactics to do so. The amendments’ drafters were clear-eyed that bold action was needed.

But ever since those amendments were ratified, the Supreme Court has been thwarting their effect. The court swiftly overturned the Civil Rights Act of 1875, the law barring discrimination against Black people in public places, even though it was exactly the type of law the amendments’ drafters had in mind. It followed with decisions, including Plessy v. Ferguson, that were at odds with the amendments’ text and spirit.

And it continues to this day. Crucial rights based on the Fourteenth Amendment’s liberty and equal protection rights — from abortion access to affirmative action to LGBTQ rights — have been rolled back or nullified in Supreme Court decisions in the past 18 months alone, despite clear precedent supporting them. Do you expect the justices to suddenly change course? I don’t.

And just imagine, in our vitriolically polarized political climate, the aftermath of a Supreme Court ruling deciding Trump’s political fate. I fear the result would make Jan. 6 look like a parade. The stakes are too high to take such a risk, and I don’t trust the court to save us.

The only clear and certain solution to keep Trump from ever regaining power lies in the hands and ballots of voters. I do trust them.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her @KimberlyEAtkins.