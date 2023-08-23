Don’t be fooled by those ‘underpaid teacher’ stories

A new school year is coming, so it’s time for the perennial crop of stories about the awful predicament of underpaid public school teachers.

The Guardian reports that starting teachers in California earn so little that they “can’t afford rent.” The National Education Association proclaims: “Teacher Salaries Not Keeping up with Inflation.” In a poll commissioned by NPR, 75 percent of respondents agree that teachers are “asked to do too much work for the pay they receive.”

To address what he calls the “teacher pay crisis in America,” Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has proposed legislation mandating a minimum salary of $60,000 for starting school teachers. The bill would cost an estimated $450 billion over the next decade, which Sanders, true to form, would raise by hiking taxes on “the wealthiest people in America.”

For as long as I can remember, there have been laments about poorly paid educators leading to a shortage of teachers. Curiously, nothing that happens in the real world seems to change that narrative. The creation of a federal Department of Education, the massive increase in per-pupil spending in public schools, the extraordinary growth in the power of teachers unions, the passage of sweeping bipartisan measures to boost education standards and resources, and the election of presidents and governors who revel in their pro-teacher credentials — despite all of it, the drumbeat of negative stories about underpaid teachers persists.

Americans are receptive to such stories. In the abstract, society has great esteem for teachers. Virtually everyone remembers a beloved teacher. Every parent knows what indelible impressions can be made by the men and women who teach their children. In its recent story, NPR quoted Mike Kerr, a Colorado father with two children in public school. “Even if they’re getting paid a million dollars, they’re not getting paid what they’re worth,” he said. “I hold teachers in such high regard. Every single one of my kids’ teachers, from kindergarten now through seventh grade, I have absolutely adored.” Millions of Americans would agree.

But the moral conviction that a good teacher is worth more than a million dollars is not the same as evidence that most teachers are underpaid, let alone that teachers in much of the nation “are paid less than a living wage,” as CNBC declared in 2020.

With 50 states and more than 16,000 school districts, of course, there is wide variation in how public school teachers are compensated. The average teacher in Boston is paid $104,813, according to the most recent state data, while across the Commonwealth the average is $86,315. In June, New York City signed a contract that will raise salaries for teachers with the most seniority to $150,000, and ensure that most new teachers are paid $100,000 in salary after just eight years on the job. By any yardstick, those are generous terms.

On the other hand, the average salary of a full-time teacher in Texas is $57,641; in Mississippi the average teacher is paid $47,655. Because the cost of living varies so widely among regions, states, and cities, it stands to reason that teacher salaries vary too. Salaries for carpenters, dentists, and Uber drivers show a wide variation, too.

The claim that teachers are underpaid largely focuses on what teachers unions and progressive advocates call the “teacher pay penalty.” In the formulation of the Economic Policy Institute, a left-wing think tank, “public school teachers earn about 20 percent less in weekly wages than nonteacher college graduates.” That may be true. But is it relevant? Would anyone argue that all occupations requiring a college degree should pay equivalent salaries? Journalists, art therapists, and legislative aides are also typically paid less than many other college-educated workers. Is that evidence of an unfair “pay penalty” against those occupations? Of course not. What determines the salary level in any industry isn’t the number of years spent in a classroom but the supply and demand for intellectual rigor and specific skills. Those are not interchangeable among all college graduates, and it would be foolish to expect otherwise.

Andrew Biggs of the American Enterprise Institute points out that college students who become teachers are generally not the most gifted scholars on campus, at least as measured by their performance on standard admissions tests. “About half of teachers major in education, among the least-rigorous fields at both the undergraduate and graduate levels,” Biggs noted in City Journal. “Incoming education majors have lower SAT or GRE scores than candidates in other fields.”

Matthew Yglesias, a liberal policy analyst, makes the same point: “After over a decade of improvement,” he wrote last September, “it’s still the case that most new teachers come from the bottom half of the SAT/ACT distribution.”

If teachers were paid more, would more talented students choose to major in education? In theory, maybe. But two obstacles stand in the way of that conclusion.

One is that, for all the wailing about being underpaid, teachers are well-compensated — on average. But much of their compensation comes in the form of benefits and working conditions. According to Larry Sand, a former classroom teacher who now heads the California Teachers Empowerment Network, “full-time public school teachers work an average of 1,490 hours per year, including time spent on lesson preparation, test construction, and grading . . . while private industry employees work an average of 2,045 hours per year, or about 37 percent more.” Teachers commonly enjoy unusually generous public pensions and get most of the summer off. And they are protected by job security rules that make even the worst teachers virtually impossible to fire.

The biggest impediment to attracting the best talent to the classrooms is the teachers unions themselves. They fight tooth and nail to prevent high-performing teachers from earning higher pay. In most jurisdictions, salaries are determined by years worked and academic credentials earned — period. When increases are negotiated, every teacher gets the same percentage boost. That means that the youngest teachers, no matter how productive, enthusiastic, or beloved by their students, must often wait years before qualifying for a meaningful raise. In the private sector, the most gifted and motivated employees often win hefty raises early in their careers as they climb the learning curve and prove their value to their employer. But in public schools, union rules ensure that there are no such inducements for the finest new teachers.

Is it really any wonder that so many of the best and brightest college students choose not to become teachers?

American education doesn’t suffer from a lack of money. It suffers from perverse work rules, upside-down incentives, and stifled competition. The yearly stories about “underpaid” teachers are, for the most part, a red herring — useful for union spin doctors, not so much for the rest of us.