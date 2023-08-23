Bullying complaint highlights Boston City Council’s dysfunction

As reported by the Globe’s Danny McDonald, a leaked internal complaint that accused three councilors — Ricardo Arroyo, Julia Mejia, and Kendra Lara — of bullying and harassing council attorney Christine O’Donnell contained the geotagged location of photos of the letter, and that geotagging suggests it was sent from a home on the South Boston street where City Council President Ed Flynn lives. The leaked internal complaint, first reported by the Boston Herald , was obtained by the Globe after it was forwarded by a Herald reporter to a city councilor. A second city councilor confirmed they also received it.

“No fingerprints.” Old-school sources still say that to old-school journalists. It means “it didn’t come from me.” But in this digital age, fingerprints are harder to hide.

Asked about it, Flynn told the Globe, “I didn’t send anything to any reporter.” Now, it’s possible that, technically speaking, Flynn did not “send anything to any reporter.” Maybe the Herald reporter or someone else just happened to take a photo of the letter on the street where Flynn lives. But putting aside speculation about how it went public — what about the substance of the complaint?

It’s hard to say. When he denied any bullying behavior, Arroyo initially issued a statement that said “the entirety of the exchange” is “on video.” In her complaint, O’Donnell also wrote, “All of this is on video.” The problem: The exchange at issue from that April 12 City Council meeting took place during a recess, when the video stops, at least for the watching public. At the time, the Globe report on the meeting described what happened as a “frosty exchange” between Flynn and Arroyo and did not mention anything about O’Donnell. Unless another recording surfaces, that leaves a she said/they said scenario. (Both O’Donnell and Arroyo told me they do not have a recording.)

What O’Donnell is alleging, however, should be taken seriously. In her complaint, she wrote that the events that occurred at the meeting “create a hostile and toxic work environment as I was intimidated by a City Councilor and ridiculed by other Councilors when I was duly conducting my responsibilities as the City Council’s Compliance Director and Staff Counsel.” She contends that during a discussion on a hearing order that dealt with the contentious issue of redistricting, Arroyo “was yelling out from his seat” at her, and Lara and Mejia made remarks that “appear to attack my integrity and character.” Lara and Mejia did not respond to emails from me, but Lara previously told the Globe the exchange was a “disagreement regarding the council rules and nothing more” and her comments were “certainly not directed toward staff counsel.”

Flynn did not respond to an email about the matter, but Arroyo did respond at length. Regarding his earlier contention that the entire exchange was on video, the councilor said, “Until this past week, I believed all recesses were recorded and saved.” Recorded or not, he insists that all he was doing was standing up for council rules about what can be discussed during a meeting and how a hearing order filed by Councilor Erin Murphy concerning possible violations of the redistricting committee should be properly handled.

What is recorded on video reveals some testy back and forth between Flynn and Arroyo, who are clearly at odds. Arroyo is basically challenging Flynn’s parliamentary decision-making, and with that, his leadership. When Flynn repeatedly states that he doesn’t want council members to rehash the redistricting controversy, Arroyo references a council rule that stipulates that time limits can be set for discussion but there are no restrictions on what council members can talk about, as long as they are civil and restrain from personal attacks.

Based on the rules, Arroyo appears to be right about that. Flynn, meanwhile, comes across as impatient and frustrated, as he repeatedly tells council members the proper venue for any redistricting discussion is a committee hearing. “Let me say it again. I don’t know if it’s clear,” Flynn said at one point. “This is going to be discussed in the committee. I’m not going to allow this time to divide people. ... We’re not going to divide the body today.” It’s a noble goal, but Flynn’s approach didn’t bring council members together. In the end, eight councilors voted to move the hearing to the committee on redistricting, which is what Arroyo, not Flynn, wanted.

What does this entire episode say about the Boston City Council? That it continues to be a highly dysfunctional body in desperate need of a leader who can bridge differences between councilors that have now hardened into open contempt and backstabbing.

Meanwhile, what was said during the recess is, of course, relevant to O’Donnell’s complaint. If anyone has a recording, feel free to share — with or without fingerprints.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.