‘I was there. I kept notes.’ Journalist Kara Swisher talks chronicling the rise of the internet

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple , Spotify , and globe.com/saymore .

Kara Swisher is the host of two podcasts, "On with Kara Swisher" and "Pivot," which are produced by Vox Media's New York Magazine.

For more than two decades, Kara Swisher has had a front-row seat to witness the rise of the internet. As a reporter, first at the Washington Post and later at the Wall Street Journal, Swisher relished the chance to cover AOL and other startups other journalists didn’t think much of.

She is my guest on this week’s “Say More” podcast, which you can find at globe.com/saymore and wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.

Advertisement

“I started at the Journal when they didn’t have anybody covering the internet, and they thought the internet was a Ponzi scheme,” Swisher said. “There were a lot of questions about the technology. Obviously, people had started to use computers … but it wasn’t everywhere. And if you recall, nobody had [cell]phones.”

Swisher foresaw how the internet could transform everything, including the media industry itself. These days, she is best known as an influential podcaster with Vox Media. She’s the host of “On with Kara Swisher” and co-host of “Pivot” with New York University professor Scott Galloway.

No matter her platform, Swisher is Big Tech’s biggest champion and critic. Take, for example, social media. Swisher remains on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) and likes Threads (the new X alternative launched by Meta). Still, social media, she says, is at once “exploding” and “losing its luster ... now it’s sort of toxic and gross.”

As the landscape grows more fractured, she advises us to disavow ourselves of the notion that social media can bring us together to create a single community.

“I really don’t like the idea of public square because there’s no such thing. In life, there isn’t,” she said. “Is there a place everybody goes in San Francisco? No. Is there a place everybody goes in Boston? No. ”

Advertisement

Kara Swisher (left) and Evan Spiegel, chief executive of Snap Inc., spoke onstage during the Snap Partner Summit 2023 at Barker Hangar on April 19 in Santa Monica, Calif. Charley Gallay/Getty Images Snap, Inc.

Like many others, Swisher’s biggest concern is about the rollout of artificial intelligence. She said she’s “not scared of AI,” but she is “scared of people who use AI ... any manipulative, malevolent powers that are going to take these things and turn them into a weapon.”

If the past is prologue, Swisher doesn’t have much confidence that technology companies will do the right thing on their own or that government will do enough to protect consumers. Still, she views regulation as a critical guardrail.

“It’s a question of how much our government is going to intervene in terms of regulation, which it never has done with the internet,” Swisher said. “I’m not a big fan of regulation, but I’m certainly a fan of some regulation.”

Followers of Swisher also know she is close to finishing her memoir, “Burn Book: A Tech Love Story.” Swisher has been known to break news, and she plans to do so with her memoir, sharing new insights and anecdotes from her time chronicling the internet revolution.

“It’s actually pretty funny,” she said. “It’s sort of a, ‘I was there. I kept notes.’ “

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.