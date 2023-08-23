The stakes of Cape watershed cleanup extend deep into the ocean

Re “Spending millions to restore Cape waters” (Page A1, Aug. 19): Beth Treffeisen’s article describing pollution from septic tanks on Cape Cod is particularly disturbing in light of other recent reports about the declining lobster catch in Cape Cod Bay. Septic runoff can fuel algal blooms. Decaying algae removes oxygen from seawater, resulting in hypoxic areas where lobsters cannot survive. The other significant contributing factors in the lobster decline are shifting winds, which affect currents, and higher water temperatures, largely due to climate change.

The lobster population collapse in Southern New England parallels the coral reef die-off in Florida, where algal blooms fed by runoff dealt an initial blow to the reefs and a climate-induced marine heat wave landed the knockout punch.