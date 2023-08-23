Home of the Week: An Amesbury Second Empire that reigns supreme

Year built Circa 1890

Square feet 3,795

Bedrooms 4

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $15,778 (2023)

This home makes you want to be a cat lazing in the sun.

Stairs on the right side of this towering Second Empire home (with its own tower, of course) lead to a 38-foot long sunroom. And what makes it “cat-tractive?” Three walls are lined with double-hung windows, which are framed with sidelight windows that are topped with transoms and framed by sidelights.

Lots of sunshine for snoozing furry ones.

The floor in this 411-square-foot L-shaped room is hardwood, and the space also comes with a door to the side yard of the 0.33-acre lot, three ceiling fans, and exposed beams. (All square footages are approximate.)

The sunroom is L-shaped and 411 square feet. (All square footage measurements are approximate.) Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

The sunroom offers two ways into the interior. The first opens into a traditional foyer with the stairwell on the right and a hallway that travels deep into the center of the home. On the left is a 206-square-foot family room featuring a working wood-burning fireplace with a white mantel. The second opens into a short hallway with entrances to the family room and the 212-square-foot living room. The latter features a windowed bump-out beyond a columned archway, as well as crown molding and hardwood flooring.

An arch with columns creates a cozy nook off the living room. Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

A working wood-burning fireplace is the attention-grabber in the family room. Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

A second archway flanked by columns heralds the start of the dining room (193 square feet), which has a pair of windows and hardwood flooring.

The kitchen is up next. The space wows with its updates: stainless steel appliances (the stove is an induction), a long island topped with quartz that offers seating for four, a trio of glass globe lights, a white subway tile backsplash, recessed lighting, a coffered ceiling, and white Shaker-style cabinetry. Glass doors on some of the uppers are a nice touch. The 261-square-foot kitchen is adjacent to a 134-square-foot breakfast nook, and a slider leads to a deck. The light-green walls and hardwood flooring address the yearnings of today’s buyer to incorporate more natural elements into the home.

This level also offers a half bath, a second foyer (in the back of the home), a laundry room with shiplap, and a mudroom with shiplap, custom cabinetry, and benches.

The kitchen has been modernized and includes stainless steel appliances and an island with seating for four. Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

The informal dining area is open to the kitchen and sits under exposed beams. Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

One of the walls in the laundry is lined with shiplap. Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

The mudroom offers built-in benches, coat racks, and cabinetry. Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

Using the stairwell in the front of the house leads to a serpentine hallway that runs the length of the home and connects two bedrooms, a full bath, and the primary suite. The primary suite is in the back, facing Whittier Hill Reservation, a tear-shaped drumlin.

It may be more appropriate to call the primary suite a “quatre” because it has four parts: a 223-square-foot bedroom with crown molding, hardwood flooring, and two windows; a 108-square-foot walk-in closet with custom shelving, crown molding, recessed lighting, and a pair of windows; a bath with a double vanity, a marble counter, quartz flooring, and a shower that has a seat and double shower heads; and a private deck that wraps around the back of the house.

The primary suite has hardwood flooring, crown molding, and recessed lighting. Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

The walk-in closet in the primary suite. Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

The primary suite bath comes with a double vanity topped with marble. Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

The primary suite boasts a private deck that wraps around the back of the house. Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

The two secondary bedrooms on this level are just over 180 square feet, and one is set up as a home office. Each offers three windows, hardwood flooring, crown molding, and recessed lighting. The bedroom used as an office has wainscoting, while the other comes with a walk-in closet.

They share a full bath with a double gray vanity, a marble countertop, a shower/tub combination, and quartz on the floor and in the shower.

A carpeted stairway leading to the third floor ends in a hallway with a skylight. The fourth bedroom (201 square feet), which occupies this level with unfinished storage space, is carpeted and has a skylight and a set of three windows crowned by a half-moon.

This bedroom has crown molding and hardwood flooring. Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

One of the home's secondary bedrooms comes with a walk-in closet. Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

The third bedroom is set up as an office. Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

A cozy nook for readers on one of the upper floors. Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

The basement is unfinished.

The detached garage has two bays and upstairs storage space.

The property comes with a detached two-car garage. Jared Saulnier/Seacoast Real Estate Photography

Heather Stasiak with Aland Realty Group in Portsmouth, N.H., has the listing. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.