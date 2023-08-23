Stunning zodiacal light spotted above Mt. Washington in New Hampshire

“The zodiacal light before sunrise this morning and the view shortly after sunrise this morning,” the observatory said via Facebook.

A stunning zodiacal light was spotted in the sky early Wednesday morning from Mt. Washington in New Hampshire, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.

Ryan Knapp, a staff meteorologist at the observatory who captured images of the light, had written about the phenomenon previously in an elegant 2017 blog post on the organization’s website.

“The Zodiacal Light occurs twice a year; for the northern hemisphere is it seen after dusk in the spring and before dawn in the autumn,” Knapp wrote at the time.

“Since it is autumn, this means it is visible during astronomical dawn and a bit into nautical dawn or in simpler terms, 90 to 180 minutes prior to sunrise,” Knapp wrote. “It appears as a hazy pyramid of dim light in the eastern skies and for NH and New England, it will tilt southward (at the equator it shoots straight up and in the southern hemisphere is leans north).”

NASA says on its website that the zodiacal light is “prominent in the west after sunset during planet Earth’s northern hemisphere” spring.

The federal agency describes the phenomenon as “sunlight scattered by interplanetary dust particles that lie near the Solar System’s ecliptic plane. Of course all the Solar System’s planets orbit near the plane of the ecliptic, within the band of zodiacal light.”

But zodiacal light and Mars, NASA says, may share a deeper connection amid the cosmos.

“A recent analysis of serendipitous detections of interplanetary dust by the Juno spacecraft during its Earth to Jupiter voyage suggest Mars is the likely source of the dust that produces zodiacal light,” says the NASA site.





