Adam Duvall’s three-run homer in 10th helps Red Sox beat Astros

Nick Pivetta took over for a hobbled Kenley Jansen (right hamstring tightness) with one out in the ninth. He walked José Altuve, but then fanned Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, erupting with emotion knowing he had sent the game to extras.

Trevor Story made a play in the shortstop hole with a runner on third and two outs in the eighth that few can make. He ranged to his right, collected the ball on the backhand, and delivered an off-balance strike to Triston Casas at first base, keeping the game tied at 4.

HOUSTON — Garrett Whitlock made a sliding catch in foul territory in the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s matchup against the Astros.

The Red Sox played with desperation for the first time in three games against the Astros. Their season was on life support, after all.

So, with runners on first and second in the 10th, Adam Duvall made certain his teammates’ heroics wouldn’t be in vain, drilling a 2-and-2 sinker for the go-ahead home run to left. The reliever, Kendall Graveman, had thrown that same sinker low and in to Duvall on the 2-1 pitch. A pitch Duvall fouled off his lower half. Graveman, knowing Duvall was in pain, went back to that same spot. But this time it ended up in the seats.

“I’m not going to take my shoe off tonight, because It squared me up,” Duvall said on NESN after the game. “He was throwing turbo sinkers in there, and so you’ve got to think after fouling one off my foot — as an ego pitch — he’s going to try and go back in there. I was looking for it in there and got it.”

The Astros got one back in the home half of the 10th, and then load the bases against Josh Winckowski, but this game had too many of the Sox’ fingerprints on it in what ended up being a 7-5 win.

“We knew how important tonight was, and we ended up scratching and clawing our way to a win,” said Duvall, “and that’s what you’ve got to do at this time of year.”

“We talked earlier today,” said manager Alex Cora of Duvall. “He’s made some adjustments and he’s catching up with the fastball and pulling the ball. He mentioned a few weeks ago that he was missing that, and so far here he’s put three great swings, and that was huge for us tonight.”

The Astros came out aggressive against Chris Sale.

Altuve led off the bottom of the first inning by stinging a first-pitch fastball on the outer half to right-center for a double. The two-hole hitter, Bregman, then hooked a changeup on the outside corner for a single to left, moving Altuve to third, before Tucker’s sacrifice fly scored Altuve.

It was Sale’s biggest start of the season in just his third outing since coming off the injured list. A game the Red Sox desperately needed in their uphill pursuit of a postseason berth, and the Astros made one point apparent: Sale and the Sox would have to fight for it.

Jeremy Peña poked a one-out single to center, but Sale responded with a strikeout for the second out of the inning. Yet hitting with two outs isn’t such a tall task for the Astros. They have always had success in those situations, ranking fourth in the majors with 251 two-out RBIs.

Martín Maldonado offered their reminder, pummeling a first-pitch four-seamer that, upon review, was upheld as a two-run homer.

For the third night in a row, the Red Sox would have to battle from behind.

Luckily for the Sox, José Urquidy and his 5.21 ERA started for the Astros.

Pablo Reyes got the third inning going with a single, and advanced to second with one out on a balk by Urquidy. Alex Verdugo punched an opposite-field RBI double off the left-field wall, trimming the Astros’ margin to 3-1. Casas’s RBI single brought the Sox within a run.

Sale walked Bregman, the leadoff hitter in the fourth, but induced a fly out and strikeout. But two-out hitting came back to bite Sale again with Yainer Diaz registering a single, and José Abreu lining an RBI double to left.

The Red Sox responded again, scoring two runs in the fifth on a Story seeing-eye single up the middle and a Wilyer Abreu RBI ground out.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.