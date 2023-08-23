Analysis of Patriots’ defense lines up an optimistic view against a critical eye

Meanwhile, a critic would point to an alarming lack of depth at key positions, particularly cornerback, and say that leaves them with little to no margin for error when it comes to health.

An optimist would look at the roster and see a group that includes the likes of Matthew Judon, Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, and others, and say the glass is not just full but overflowing. A high-end pass rush and some smart safety play could have New England set up for success this fall.

Let’s take a look at the big picture after three weeks of practices and a pair of preseason games.

⋅ Many of the Patriots’ defensive starters saw game action for the first time Saturday, including Judon and Christian Barmore. After a good second day of joint practices with the Packers, that group carried that performance over into the preseason game, posting some early stops and coming away with a fumble recovery to set Mac Jones and the offense up for success in the first quarter.

But when the Patriots started rotating on the defensive side, it was a different story. Playing without Jonathan Jones, the younger defensive backs yielded large chunks of yardage to Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love.

Without the security blanket that can be provided by the pressure from the likes of Judon and Uche, flaws were exposed. Shaun Wade, Christian Gonzalez, and others missed tackles and committed costly pass interference penalties.

There were some positives for the group, particularly when the full slate of starters were in the game. In addition to Uche’s fumble recovery, Jack Jones, Jabrill Peppers, and Myles Bryant all had passes defensed in the early going, and Rodney Randle, Jr. had an impressive pass breakup on a deep ball in the third quarter.

But ultimately, much of the performance underscored just how little margin for error New England has on the defensive side of the ball, particularly when it comes to the cornerback spot.

⋅ One thing that could help create some stability at corner is a resolution to Jack Jones’s legal affairs. The second-year defender, who was arrested on gun charges in June, still faces an uncertain future as he continues to practice with the Patriots.

“I mean, at times, it can be difficult, but I try not to let the outside affect what’s going on on the field,” Jones said after practice Wednesday. “So I try to come out here and just focus on football and let the outside be the outside, and worry about that outside.”

Jones, who had his probable cause hearing pushed back to Sept. 15, remains hopeful he can be on the field for the season opener.

“I hope so. I mean, I hope I’m available [for Week 1],” he said. “I mean, right now it’s just day to day. That’s all I can really say about that.”

Regardless of Jones’s situation, the Patriots could stand to benefit from having one of their younger cornerbacks emerge as a dependable presence. One guy who continues to emerge as a possibility to provide depth in the secondary is Bryant, who delivered a ringing shot on Green Bay’s Jayden Reed in the early going.

⋅ Up front, with Judon, Uche, Deatrich Wise Jr., and rookie Keion White on the edge, this group has the capability to be one of the deepest on the roster.

All three veterans are proven pass rushers, and all were able to do their part against the Packers. Judon controlled the action during Thursday’s joint practices with Green Bay, while Wise had a relentless motor that same afternoon. White continues to be a disruptive presence on defense and special teams.

“That guy, [he’s] pretty impressive,” linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said of White this week. “He’s a great athlete.”

Along the interior, Barmore, Devin Godchaux, and Lawrence Guy have shown enough over the course of their careers to be counted on as steadying influences. Barmore, who has struggled with knee issues, is a big part of that equation along the interior.

⋅ At linebacker, Ja’Whaun Bentley did not play against the Packers, with Jahlani Tavai in the middle of the defense. This group has received some very good support from versatile defender Marte Mapu, a rookie who has played multiple positions and hasn’t looked overwhelmed throughout the process.

Mapu is still getting adjusted to life in the NFL, but if he continues to trend upward, is certainly someone who can provide depth at linebacker and safety.

“We were pretty versatile at Sacramento State, so I was introduced to a lot of things,” Mapu said. “But they run a lot of different things here. For me to be able to plug in where I need to be plugged in, I just have to study a little bit more, because it’s a different language than I’m used to.”

⋅ This summer, the safeties have proved to be talented, smart, and physical, so much so that you can make a case that they can paper over some of the personnel deficiencies at cornerback.

Dugger is talented enough to run with tight ends, and the versatility of players like Peppers, Jalen Mills, and Adrian Phillips suggests they can help when it comes to coverage against some of the league’s deeper passing attacks.

Peppers, who is one of the more talkative players on the team, has been playing with energy and an edge all summer long, and has embraced the role of leader in the post-Devin McCourty Era.

“He’s a dawg,” Barmore said with a smile. “I love him.”

It’s been three weeks and two games, but the communication skills and physical approach of the safeties have become one of the most notable characteristics for the Patriots on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think our play callers do a great job from the second level to the third level, and they communicate it to us up front,” Judon said following Wednesday’s practice. “If we get a look, and we have a check, I think it’s been getting out fast, and communicated. It’s just a different voice. But I think it’s just as sharp as it was with Dev.”

⋅ In the end, the defense remains a work in progress, one that should continue to come into sharper focus as the preseason comes to a close.

“I think we took a step last week out in Green Bay,” Judon said. “And we just have to continue to take that next step. Whoever is out there playing, whoever is out there going, just continue to strive and be better than we were last week and put some good stuff on film.”

