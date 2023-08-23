Angels star Shohei Ohtani exits start in middle of at-bat against Reds

The two-way superstar and American League MVP front-runner skipped his previous turn in the rotation last week to rest his arm late in a long summer. Ohtani’s velocity was down across the board Wednesday while he faced the Reds’ first six batters, although he sometimes ramps up his pitching speeds gradually in the opening innings.

Ohtani had a 2-2 count on Reds third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand when the Angels’ training staff came out to check on him following a 94-mile-per-hour fastball. Ohtani headed off the mound after a brief discussion, having thrown just 26 pitches in the first game of a doubleheader.

Shohei Ohtani left the mound in the middle of an at-bat during the second inning on Wednesday afternoon because of arm fatigue, the Los Angeles Angels said.

Advertisement

Ohtani hit his major league-leading 44th homer in the first inning, a two-run shot. He also left the game as the Angels’ designated hitter, with rookie Nolan Schanuel replacing him.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Ohtani has struggled with blisters, cramps, and other minor injuries to his pitching hand, but he had pitched through them while continuing to play every day as the Angels’ DH.

Ohtani left the mound early with pain from blisters or a cracked fingernail in three straight starts earlier this summer, although he pitched at least five innings each time. He then left the mound after four scoreless innings against Seattle on Aug. 3 because of cramping in his hand and fingers.

Tyler Anderson replaced Ohtani on the mound.

Ohtani is almost certain to win his second AL MVP award in three seasons after another standout two-way campaign. He entered this game 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA on the mound. His two-run homer gave him 91 RBIs and broke his tie with Atlanta’s Matt Olson atop the homer standings.

Flaherty scratched

Jack Flaherty was scratched from his start Wednesday night against the Blue Jays because he didn’t “quite feel right” following his last appearance.

Advertisement

He declined to elaborate as to whether those issues were mechanical or physical.

However, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Flaherty was dealing with “general soreness” and the club believed it was prudent to skip his start.

“It was decided yesterday pregame to just give him a little extra time,” Hyde said. “In his catch-play yesterday, there was a little bit of soreness so we just wanted to give him a little bit of a break.”

Dean Kremer was moved up a day to replace Flaherty, who was acquired from the Cardinals on Aug. 1. Kremer was pitching on six days’ rest following his last start in San Diego on Aug. 16.

Since joining the Orioles, Flaherty is 1-2 with a 7.07 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over three starts (14 innings).

Hyde has not named a starter for Thursday’s series finale.

White Sox steal win

Tim Anderson stole third and scored the winning run on a throwing error — all on a failed pickoff play — as the White Sox snapped the Mariners’ season-best eight-game winning streak with a 5-4, 10-inning victory in Chicago. Anderson was leading off second base when catcher Cal Raleigh threw to second base in a pickoff attempt following a pitch from Justin Topa. J.P. Crawford took the throw from Raleigh and threw wildly to third in an effort to get Anderson. But the Mariners couldn’t handle the overthrow and Anderson crossed the plate with the winning run . . . In Milwaukee, Brice Turang beat out an infield hit with two outs in the 10th inning to bring home Willy Adames with the winning run, and the Brewers beat the Twins, 8-7. Adames also homered for the second straight day and singled home the tying run earlier in the 10th to help the NL Central-leading Brewers complete a two-game sweep and win their fifth straight . . . Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking, two-out single in the eighth inning, and the playoff-contending Cubs beat the Tigers, 6-4, in Detroit. Detroit’s Kerry Carpenter hit a grand slam in the sixth inning off Jameson Taillon that tied the game at 4, but his teammates didn’t do much else at the plate. The Cubs have won 24 of their last 34 games and took two of three from the Tigers, improving to 9-1-1 in their last 11 series . . . Richie Palacios had a career-best three hits and drove in two runs, and the Cardinals beat the Pirates, 6-4, to avoid a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh. Palacios capped a three-run first inning with a two-run double, singled in his next two at-bats, and walked in the ninth. The 26-year-old had his first three-hit performance in 61 major league games. The last-place Cardinals had lost six of seven and were outscored 17-4 in the first two games of the series.

Advertisement



