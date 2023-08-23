Anthony Santander’s two-homer game backs Dean Kremer as the Orioles blank the Blue Jays

The Orioles improved to 9-3 this season against the Blue Jays.

The Orioles extended their streak of series without being swept to 80 and maintained their two-game lead in the AL East over Tampa Bay. Toronto fell one game behind Seattle for the final AL wild-card spot.

BALTIMORE — Anthony Santander hit a pair of solo home runs, Dean Kremer threw six innings of five-hit ball, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-0, Wednesday night.

“It’s an excellent team,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “A great lineup. Maybe the best if not one of the best bullpens in the game. And starting pitchers that know what they’re doing. So, it’s an extremely hard team to play.”

Advertisement

Ryan Mountcastle went 1 for 3 with an RBI, extending his major league-leading on-base streak to 28 games.

Kremer was expected to start the series finale on Thursday but was moved up a day to replace Jack Flaherty, who was scratched because of “general soreness,” Hyde said.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Kremer (12-5) was pitching on six days’ rest following his start at San Diego on Aug. 16. He struck out five and walked none.

“It was a bit of a surprise,” said Kremer (12-5), who struck out five and walked none. “The last time I pitched was Wednesday, a whole week, so plenty of rest.”

Relievers Jacob Webb, Yennier Cano and Shintaro Fujinami completed a five-hitter.

Kevin Gausman (9-8) made his fifth career start against the Orioles, for whom he pitched from 2013-18. He allowed two runs and five hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over six innings. Gausman took over the AL lead in strikeouts with 196.

Baltimore took a 1-0 lead in the third when Gunnar Henderson doubled, took third on a fly ball and scored on a single by Mountcastle.

Advertisement

Kremer retired nine consecutive batters before George Springer managed a single in the fourth.

Santander, the Orioles' home run leader who missed the past three games with a back issue, went deep to right in the fifth to make it 2-0.

“It’s not 100 percent but I feel much better today, thank God,” Santander said. “The trainers have done a really good job keeping me in the lineup.”

He added his 23rd homer of the season in the eighth, and the Orioles poured it on from there, scoring four more runs. Mountcastle scored on a wild pitch by Trevor Richards and a throwing error by catcher Danny Jansen. Cedric Mullins added a sacrifice fly and Adley Rutschman had a two-run single.



