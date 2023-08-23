Brandon Lowe’s walkoff single completes Rays’ rally for another come-from-behind win over the Rockies

“He got a pitch he could handle, smoked it down the line,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe hit a game-ending single leading off the 10th inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied from another late deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies, 6-5, Wednesday night.

Yandy Díaz tied it at 5-all with a two-run single in the ninth off Rockies closer Justin Lawrence, who blew his sixth save in 16 chances. The AL batting leader went 2 for 4 and raised his average from .328 to .329.

“Look, we’ve been fortunate that it seems like (when) we need a big hit Yandy’s either up or he’s coming up soon, and it does feel like he comes through more times than not,” Cash said. “Lawrence is really, really tough on righties … but Yandy can hit anybody.”

Pete Fairbanks (2-4) pitched a perfect 10th.

Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes homered for the AL wild card-leading Rays, who scored nine times in the eighth inning to win Tuesday’s series opener, 12-4. According the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the tenth time in franchise history that Tampa Bay was won consecutive games when trailing entering the eighth.

Elias Díaz drove in three runs for the NL-worst Rockies. He tied it at 1-all on his 13th homer during the fifth and had a two-run single during a four-run sixth that put the Rockies up, 5-2.

“These are gut-wrenchers, right?” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “It’s tough.”

Arozarena put the Rays up 1-0 in the third with his 20th homer, and became the fourth Tampa Bay player to have at least three consecutive seasons of 20 or more homers.