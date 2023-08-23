Chiefs coach Andy Reid: No communication with holdout All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones

“There’s been no communication so I don’t know what’s going to happen there,” Reid said after the last practice open to reporters before Kansas City’s preseason finale Saturday against the Browns. “The game goes on. That’s how it works.”

Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million deal. The Chiefs had been talking with his representatives about a long-term contract, but those negotiations have seemingly grown more contentious as the sides dig in, and with their Super Bowl title defense beginning in a little more than two weeks against the Lions.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday there has been no communication with Chris Jones , one day after the All-Pro defensive tackle indicated on social media that his contract holdout could stretch well into the regular season.

Jones has been piling up daily fines of $50,000 for missing a mandatory minicamp over the summer along with all of training camp, and he has proven his willingness to forfeit his game check of about $1.1 million for each game he is absent. He has not stated publicly what he is demanding, but the assumption is that he wants to be the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the league behind the Rams’ Aaron Donald, who is working on a three-year, $95 million deal.

Graham returns to practice with Saints

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham returned to practice for the first time since his arrest in the Los Angeles area last week following what team officials have described as a “medical episode.”

Dr. John Amoss, the Saints team physician, has said in a statement released by the Saints that Graham likely had a seizure and was disoriented when he was picked up by Newport Beach, Calif., police Friday night. The police report states that Graham was booked with misdemeanor charges of using a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting arrest.

Police took Graham to a hospital, where he was released into the Saints’ care after bail was posted. The Saints had flown to California in the middle of last week for joint practices with the Chargers and Saturday’s preseason game.

Graham has not made any public statements since his arrest.

Graham, 36, is a five-time Pro Bowl player who spent last season out of football. He returned to the NFL last month when he signed a one-year contract.

Cowboys’ DE Williams arrested

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police said.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas, said Williams was arrested Sunday. The department wouldn’t provide further details Wednesday, saying a public information request had to be filed.

While Williams could face discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, owner/general manager Jerry Jones said the club had no plans to sit the 24-year-old.

“I don’t anticipate this impacting his time on the field,” Jones said. “I do have all of the details, and there’s some lessons to be learned there for everybody.”

It’s the second arrest for Williams this year. In January, the second-year player turned himself in to police in Plano, another Dallas suburb, on a reckless driving charge stemming from an accident a few days before Christmas last year.

Darnold wins 49ers’ backup QB gig

Sam Darnold has won the backup quarterback job in San Francisco, putting Trey Lance’s status with the 49ers in doubt less than three years after the team traded three first-round picks to draft him. Coach Kyle Shanahan told flagship radio station KNBR that Darnold recently took control of the race to be Brock Purdy’s backup and that he told the quarterbacks about the decision.

Commanders’ McLaurin to miss practices

Terry McLaurin will miss some practice time after spraining a toe in the Commanders’ second preseason game. Coach Ron Rivera said Washington will keep the No. 1 receiver off his feet for a couple of days, confirming an MRI on McLaurin’s injured toe did not show any significant damage “for the most part” and reiterating that X-rays revealed no broken bones.

Inside linebacker Randy Gradishar, defensive tackle Steve McMichael, and wide receiver Art Powell are finalists for the next Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class. Gradishar, McMichael, and Powell were announced as the three senior candidates from a list of 12 semifinalists.