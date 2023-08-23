Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fires back at ESPN’s Ryan Clark for ‘weird’ critique of physique

Clark, a former NFL player, said earlier this week that Tagovailoa “wasn't in the gym” during the offseason.

“He might spend a lot of time in the tattoo parlor,” Clark said. “He was not at the dinner table eating what the nutritionist had advised. He looks ‘happy.’ He is thick.”

Clark also compared Tagovailoa's current body to a dancer at a strip club.

After Dolphins practice Wednesday, Tagovailoa defended his offseason preparation and asked Clark to keep “my name out your mouth.”

“He probably knows more about me than I know about myself,” Tagovailoa said. “Ryan’s been out of the league for some time. I don’t know. It’s a little weird when other people are talking about other people when they’re not that person. It was just a little weird. I come from a Samoan family. Respect is everything. But if it does get to a point where — hey, a little easy on that buddy because I think we’re pretty tough-minded people and if we need to scrappy, we can get scrappy, too. Just saying.”

Tagovailoa bulked up his frame during the offseason to better withstand the hits he takes on the field after two diagnosed concussions cause him to miss several games last season. The fourth-year quarterback also has yet to play a full NFL season without injury. He added about 15 pounds during the offseason in addition to taking jiu-jitsu training to learn better ways to fall on the field.

“I’m not someone to talk about myself the entire time, but it takes a lot,” Tagovailoa said. "Do you think I wanted to build all this muscle? To some extent, I wanted to be a little lighter. There’s a mixture of things that people don’t understand, that people don’t know about, that are talked about that go behind the scenes. So, I’d appreciate if you kept my name out your mouth. That’s what I’d say.”

After Tagovailoa's comments, Clark responded.

"I 100% take accountability for it!! I said it!! I meant it!! It was a joke!!" Clark wrote on X. "If asked why I said it by Tua I would tell him. I have 0 issues looking a man in the eye and telling my truth. I accept any consequence."

Tagovailoa said he tries to ignore outside comments as much as he can when asked if he thinks people use his name to boost their engagement.

“I try to live my life as private as I can so if they think it’s chasing clout, buddy, I’m the wrong person,” Tagovailoa said. “There’s nothing about me that tells you that I’m chasing clout, so I mean, go find Jake Paul or go find Logan. Go find those guys if you want to chase clout. Like those are the guys you want to chase.”