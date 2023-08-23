Fights and injury risks are leading some NFL coaches to rethink joint practices

“I don’t think that’s really what it was about,” the Patriots coach said Friday, noting that the two teams repped about 200 snaps over the two days. “We’ve benefited a lot from working against the Packers.”

FOXBOROUGH — The two joint practices between the Patriots and Packers last week were littered with fights, particularly the second day, when linebacker Anfernee Jennings was sent to the locker room. The emotions carried over into Saturday’s preseason game, when a skirmish broke out during warmups.

But fighting has become a big part of joint practices across the league. And coaches are increasingly determining that these practices aren’t worth the trouble.

Advertisement

The Jets canceled the second day of their practices with the Buccaneers last week. The Texans and Saints canceled both days of joint practices this week because of Houston’s injury situation. Tuesday’s Colts-Eagles joint practice ended early after a series of fights led to a brawl.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

And the Patriots called off their two joint practices this week with the Titans. The impetus was the concussion suffered by rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden in Saturday’s game, but the fact that last week’s practices were marred by fights had to weigh on Belichick’s mind as well.

“There was a number of things involved,” Belichick acknowledged.

Belichick and the Patriots began the trend of joint practices more than a decade ago, and he still believes strongly in their benefits. In Green Bay last week, the Patriots practiced against offensive schemes that they hadn’t seen much of in camp, and worked on myriad situations — about 150 snaps from scrimmage, and 50 more on special teams.

“I thought we made a lot of progress out there,” Patriots center David Andrews said. “There’s always a different emphasis. Day 1 we were more field stuff and Day 2 we were more red zone. That’s a huge part of the game. I thought we had a productive week.”

Advertisement

Joint practices also allow Belichick to scout the other team’s personnel. The Patriots have acquired several players that way over the years, including Brandin Cooks, Aqib Talib, and Akiem Hicks.

Most of the NFL has followed Belichick’s trend, with 27 teams holding at least one joint practice this summer. The teams keeping to themselves are the Bills, Chiefs, Steelers, Cowboys, and Seahawks.

“I’ve always felt like the practices are more valuable than the games,” said Rams coach Sean McVay, whose team was involved in a brawl in a 2022 joint practice in which Aaron Donald grabbed a Bengal’s helmet and swung it menacingly.

But the NFL probably wouldn’t mind seeing teams abandon them. Joint practices diminish the actual preseason games — games that fans pay big money to attend — as most of the star players sit out after getting two full days of work. And the joint practices fly against the NFL’s initiative of trying to reduce concussions and other injuries during the preseason.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has never liked joint practices because he doesn’t want to give away secrets. Pete Carroll hasn’t done one in 14 years in Seattle.

“I think we control practice better the way we do it,” Carroll said. “More than that, we cherish the preseason games. We use the preseason games. I’ve done those practices before, but we feel like we can keep our focus and stay within the stuff we need to do.”

Advertisement

This year’s joint practices have been a mess. Colts-Eagles barely lasted an hour Tuesday before all heck broke loose. Ravens-Commanders was ripe with fights. Bucs receiver Mike Evans said the one day of practice with the Jets featured more fights than he had ever seen. Jets cornerbacks coach Tony Oden was sent to the hospital for precautionary measures after taking an inadvertent hit.

While the NFL fines players for fighting in games, the league does not police joint practices.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said that one day of joint practices is more than enough.

“I never like two practices, because a second practice is usually when the injuries happen,” he said. “The second practice is when the team that knows they kind of got beat, they go into their meeting rooms, and the coaches are yelling at them. And then they come out and they play with a little more edge and it pisses each other off and all the melees happen.

“So I just think the second day is very unproductive, except for trying to be reactionary to getting your butt kicked the day before. So it’s a lot more productive if you have one.”

The experience last week with the Patriots has Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur wondering whether two days of joint practices are worth it.

Advertisement

“I’ve got a long time to kind of mull that over, but I see some benefit to only having one,” he said. “Yeah, Day 2 for us, the tensions were high. And it started right at the beginning of practice.

“So for us, it’s a way to find out how you can reset, just focus on yourself and kind of not get distracted by those things.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.