Former Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney in stable condition after collapsing at Giants practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney collapsed during practice Wednesday but was in stable condition after being carted away from the field, the club said.

Sweeney “had a medical event and is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room,” the team said in a statement. “He is stable, alert and conversant.”

The former Boston College standout is now in his fourth NFL season and first with the Giants.