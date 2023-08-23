Guide to the 2023 Basketball World Cup: Who’s playing, how to watch, and more

Here are key details about the event.

Spain is the defending champion, having won in China four years ago. The United States was only seventh in that tournament, its worst finish ever in a major international event. But the Americans have high hopes, and enter as the tournament favorites.

The Basketball World Cup starts Friday, spread out across the Phillippines, Japan, and Indonesia for the first two rounds before all the biggest games get played in Manila to decide which nation will go home with gold medals and the Naismith Trophy on Sept. 10.

Schedule

The 32 teams were split into eight groups of four. The top two teams from each group will make the second round. The top eight teams after the second round advance to the quarterfinals.

Here’s a list of all the opening games for all 32 teams:

Friday

Group A (at Manila): Angola vs. Italy, Dominican Republic vs. Philippines

Group D (at Manila): Mexico vs. Montenegro, Egypt vs. Lithuania

Group E (at Okinawa): Finland vs. Australia, Germany vs. Japan

Group H (at Jakarta): Latvia vs. Lebanon, Canada vs. France

Saturday

Group B (at Manila): South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, Serbia vs. China

Group C (at Manila): Jordan vs. Greece, U.S. vs. New Zealand

Group F (at Okinawa): Cape Verde vs. Georgia, Slovenia vs. Venezuela

Group G (at Jakarta): Iran vs. Brazil, Spain vs. Ivory Coast

How to watch

• In the U.S.: The first three U.S. games (Saturday, Monday, and Aug. 30) will be on ESPN2. The Saturday and Monday games will begin at 8:40 a.m. Eastern time; the Aug. 30 game begins at 4:40 a.m.

• Courtside 1981 Max allows you to stream the rest of the games.

Players to watch?

Rosters won’t be finalized until later this week, but expect at least 20 of the 32 teams to have at least one NBA player on the roster. The US is the only team with all 12 players from the NBA.

Canada has a slew of NBA talent, as would be expected, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk, Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Nickell Alexander-Walker, and Dwight Powell.

Among the other big NBA names on non-US rosters: Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Karl-Anthony Towns (Dominican Republic), Jordan Clarkson (Philippines), Kyle Anderson (China), Rudy Gobert (France), Evan Fournier (France), Nicolas Batum (France), Davis Bertans (Latvia), Patty Mills (Australia), Joe Ingles (Australia), Lauri Markkanen (Finland), Josh Giddey (Australia), Josh Green (Australia), Matisse Thybulle (Australia), Dennis Schroder (Toronto), Franz Wagner (Orlando), Moritz Wagner (Orlando), Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia), and Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro).

Rule differences

The tournament is conducted by FIBA, the governing body for international basketball. Those who are used to the NBA game will find some parts of the FIBA game confusing, particularly what constitutes basket interference or goaltending. In short, once a ball hits the rim, it’s fair game for either the offense or defense to hit it even while it remains in the cylinder.

The 3-point line is a bit closer, the ball is a bit smaller, players foul out on their fifth personal, and the game doesn’t last as long. Quarters are 10 minutes, not 12 like in the NBA.

Betting guide

The US is the overwhelming favorite to win the World Cup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, with the Americans’ odds listed at minus-130 (meaning a $130 wager on the Americans would return $230, if they won).

Australia and Canada are tied as the second choice, both at plus-750 (a $100 wager would return $750), followed by France at plus-1,000. Want some value? Try Slovenia – Luka Doncic’s team has odds of plus-3,000.

About the US team

The United States had a perfect 5-0 record in its exhibition matches.

The coaching staff is made up of elite level talent: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat, Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers, and Mark Few of Gonzaga.

The roster includes standouts such as Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Lakers guard Austin Reaves, Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, and reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic.

Anthony Edwards (right) averaged 24.3 points per game for Minnesota in the 2022-23 NBA season. Ethan Miller/Getty

“Everybody here has a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, because I think that we all know that the world is looking at us like, ‘This is the time that we’re going to beat the United States,’” said Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers’ All-Star guard. “And that bothers the (heck) out of everybody.”