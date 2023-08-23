Here’s how Alex Cora and Justin Verlander viewed their brief spat in Tuesday’s Red Sox game vs. Astros

But Cora wasn’t necessarily buying it, believing that Verlander was using it as a tactic to buy more time with the pitch clock.

The subject? Justin Verlander . The Astros starter had Adam Duvall in an 0-and-1 count before he put his PitchCom device to his ear because he claimed he couldn’t hear it.

Alex Cora was ejected in the seventh inning of the Red Sox’ 7-3 loss to the Astros on Tuesday. But the Red Sox manager also had some of his many words with home plate umpire Pat Hoberg during the top of the second inning.

“The clock ran out, and we’ve seen this before,” said Cora. “I think we’ve been in that place [acting like] the PitchCom doesn’t work. But when you’re shaking off, shaking off, shaking off. Like, why are you shaking off? Is it the PitchCom? Can you not hear it?”

Advertisement

Cora’s point was that if you’re shaking off the catcher, you can hear the PitchCom, which led him to think that it was a bluff by Verlander. Verlander, walking back to the mound, yelled at Cora, “I didn’t shake that at-bat!” The two exchanged words before Verlander told Cora, “[Expletive] off.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“I told him he shook off a few times. He said he did not. Then I said, ‘Just go pitch.’ And then he blew me off,” explained Cora.

During his postgame news conference, Verlander maintained that the PitchCom wasn’t working.

“I was just standing there and I just didn’t get anything,” he said.

In the end, it was two competitors trying to win. Verlander and Cora, in fact, have a good relationship.

“This is a kid that I have the utmost respect for,” Cora said. “We talk and all that. It’s just the heat of the battle. He’s one of the greatest pitchers in the history of the game. Especially the last 12, 13 years. He did a good job.”

Advertisement

As it pertains to Verlander telling Cora off? Neither saw it as an issue.

“I don’t think he would take offense,” Verlander said. “Hell, he might have been out there trying to rile their guys up, get me flustered, who knows? That was something that, when I was younger, would probably have affected me a lot more than it did now. The old MO against me was to get me to think about anything other than pitching, get me out of my game plan. In part, that was me being like, ‘I’m done with this. You do what you want. You talk to the umpire. I’m going to worry about pitching.’ It wasn’t really directed [at him], even though it was. I’m sure he understands.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.