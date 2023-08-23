‘I feel like I’m ready to play,’ says new Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott

“The process has been great,” Elliott said. “I was kind of home for a long time, so I have a lot of energy. I missed the first, what, 17 practices of camp? So I thought I should come in and be a little bit of an energizer boost.

One week after signing with the Patriots, Ezekiel Elliott addressed the New England media for the first time, speaking after Wednesday’s workout at Gillette Stadium. The 28-year-old running back fielded questions about his transition to the Patriots after seven seasons with the Cowboys, his anticipated role in the offense, and the chance to share carries with Rhamondre Stevenson .

“But the transition has been good. I’ve been getting along well with the team. I love the coaches. Love this atmosphere. Love this program. I’m just having fun.”

The 6-foot, 228-pounder has ramped up his workload since joining New England for a pair of joint practices last week in Green Bay. On Tuesday and Wednesday, he continued to see more action with the No. 1 offense, running between the tackles and serving as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

While it remains to be seen whether he’ll play in Friday’s preseason finale against the Titans, the two practices this week were another step forward in the transition process.

“I was at home, but I was definitely working my tail off,” Elliott said. “After I signed, they threw me right in there.

“I feel good. I feel like I’m ready to play. I’ve been here … a week? Eight days? Just still getting that playbook and know it the way I should. But getting there.”

Elliott figures to work in tandem with Stevenson, who is coming off the first 1,000-yard season of his career. The two have the same agent — Stevenson said he had an inkling that Elliott was signing with the Patriots a couple of days before it happened — so there is some shared history there.

“It’s great working with Rhamondre,” Elliott said. “We’ve known each other for a while. But he’s a back that is similar in running style to me, so I think we’ll be able to complement each other well.”

Some believe Elliott, who has battled knee issues the last couple of years, is far removed from the guy who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four of his first six years in the NFL. But he welcomes the doubters.

“I don’t think any outside entity could put any extra pressure on me more than the expectations that I have for myself, so it’s not really going out there and proving anything to anyone,” he said. “It’s about showing what type of player I am.

“I think when you look at my play style and the culture of this team, it’s a good match. I think I’m a good fit.”

Onwenu is able to join in

Wednesday was a big day for the offensive line, as the versatile Mike Onwenu got on the practice field for the first time this summer.

Onwenu underwent ankle surgery in the offseason, and wasn’t seen on the field throughout the spring workouts and the first three weeks of training camp. While it’s unlikely he’d be available for Friday’s game, his appearance sparks some optimism he could return in time for Week 1 of the season against the Eagles.

The 25-year-old lineman has been a key part of New England’s offensive line the last few seasons, playing both guard and tackle. While veteran tackle Riley Reiff has seen time at right guard this summer, he could move back to tackle if Onwenu is good to go.

Onwenu, who is entering his fourth season, led the Patriots in offensive snaps last season, playing in 99.4 percent. He had played in 100 percent before suffering the ankle injury late in the Week 18 loss at Buffalo.

In addition, left guard Cole Strange continues to head in the right direction, as he made an appearance in shorts roughly halfway through practice. He did not take part in any drills.

Gonzalez hurting

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez went down late in practice with what appeared to be a left ankle or foot issue. The rookie appeared to come up limping after defending a pass to the sideline to wide receiver Thyrick Pitts in the two-minute drill. He got to his feet after a few minutes and slowly walked over, cleats off, to join the team for a post-practice huddle … In addition, tight end Hunter Henry came down awkwardly on a catch late in practice. He didn’t appear to get a lot of attention from the training staff, but he also didn’t get back in team drills … On a positive note, veteran running back Ty Montgomery, who spent the bulk of the day on the practice field, got some run with the offensive starters and looked like a good fit. He remains in the conversation for third-down back … Rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas was limited, spending the bulk of the session working on the upper fields … The only position player wearing a red noncontact jersey was tight end Mike Gesicki, who appears to be rounding back into form after a health scare earlier this month … The Patriots released defensive lineman Marquan McCall, who had been claimed off waivers from the Panthers Tuesday … Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” and “Rosalita” were playing during 11-on-11 work, likely a nod to his gig in Foxborough this week.

