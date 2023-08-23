Kenley Jansen exits Wednesday night’s Red Sox game in ninth inning because of right hamstring tightness

HOUSTON — Reliever Kenley Jansen exited Wednesday night’s game against the Astros in the bottom of the ninth inning because of what the Red Sox called right hamstring tightness.
With the game tied, 4-4, and Jon Singleton at the plate, Jansen delivered back-to-back balls. On the third pitch of the at-bat, Singleton sent a drive that Wilyer Abreu caught near the warning track in left field.
Jansen, clearly in pain, hobbled around the mound before he exited alongside a trainer. He was replaced by Nick Pivetta.
Kenley Jansen looked really uncomfortable walking off.— Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) August 24, 2023
Brutal for the Red Sox.
Can’t afford to lose him right now.
pic.twitter.com/PpkjtrSTmD
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.