Red Sox

Kenley Jansen exits Wednesday night’s Red Sox game in ninth inning because of right hamstring tightness

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated August 23, 2023, 58 minutes ago
Kenley Jansen left Wednesday's game with a member of the training staff after facing a single batter during the ninth inning.Kevin M. Cox/Associated Press

HOUSTON — Reliever Kenley Jansen exited Wednesday night’s game against the Astros in the bottom of the ninth inning because of what the Red Sox called right hamstring tightness.

With the game tied, 4-4, and Jon Singleton at the plate, Jansen delivered back-to-back balls. On the third pitch of the at-bat, Singleton sent a drive that Wilyer Abreu caught near the warning track in left field.

Jansen, clearly in pain, hobbled around the mound before he exited alongside a trainer. He was replaced by Nick Pivetta.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.

