Needham boys’ soccer looks to move forward after disappointing end to last season

Needham coach Jimmy Odierna watches from the sidelines and likes what he sees. There is a purpose.

The team captain sprints from his spot during a possession drill and pokes his right foot out, dislodging the ball from a dribbler. Later, Keyes roams around the field and surveys the action, calling out instructions while offering support to his teammates.

“Our motto this year is ‘You get out what you put in’,” said Odierna. “It’s your decision. Nothing is given. Everything is earned. So our leadership from the captains and the seniors is that we have to work hard.”

Advertisement

Using a businesslike approach to the preseason, Needham is turning the page from last year’s 2-0 loss to St. John’s Prep in the Division 1 state final. The Rockets hope a return trip to the title game is on the horizon. That’s the goal. But it’s not the focus.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Saying we have to get vengeance from St. John’s Prep is not the mantra we’re going to use,” said Odierna. “It’s a new team and a new season. If that’s our focus, we’re out here for the wrong reasons. We’re trying to play great soccer.”

In Wednesday’s session — the third of the preseason — Needham focused on technical work, cardio, and skill-based training. Players opened practice by receiving passes in the center of the box and unleashing shots on net. They transitioned to a seven-on-seven possession game on a small field and concluded practice with a shooting drill.

35 players practiced with varsity, and more than 100 players are trying out across three levels.

“During the scrimmages in practice everyone is going out there trying to win,” said Keyes, a reigning All-State selection as a defender. “Whether you’re a fringe player or a starter, everyone is going as hard as they can. We all want to improve as much as possible.”

Advertisement

Needham returns seven starters from last year’s 19-2-2 team, with Keyes, forward Daniel Jordan, midfielder Jackson Shaw, and defender Kyle Reddish at the forefront. The core set the tone at practice.

“The chemistry is amazing,” said Shaw. “We got Chipotle after practice last night and the team bonding has been great. We’re really looking forward to the season.”

With experience on their side, the Rockets headline the formidable 10-team Bay State Conference, which had four teams in the Top 12 of the Division 1 power rankings last season, including Needham as the No. 1 overall seed. Weymouth, Framingham, Newton North, and Brookline will be challengers this fall.

Outside of the Bay State, Odierna scheduled a rigorous nonconference slate, highlighted by matches against defending state champions St. John’s Prep and Oliver Ames (Division 2).

“Those are always great learning experiences,” said Odierna. “We’re trying to lay the groundwork from the beginning. Good habits need to be created right away and that sets the right expectations for the season.”

▪ This season will be special for Masconomet coach Jared Scarpaci. Entering his ninth season, Scarpaci has both of his sons ― senior Ara and freshman Soren — in the program.

“It’s really been great,” said Scarpaci. “It’s nice to have them all in the program for a year together. It’s really special and they certainly make it easy for me.”

Advertisement

Ara, a four-year varsity player, joins midfielder Jack Fiedler and goalkeeper Marco Russo as headliners of a strong returning core. The Chieftains finished 16-4 last season and only graduated six players. Scarpaci believes another successful campaign is in store with 12 seniors leading the way.

Masco had 75 players try out Monday. They focused on passing and receiving during the first three days, ending each session with an 11-on-11 scrimmage. Practice will ramp up Thursday ahead of Saturday’s scrimmage against Andover.

“We focus on being technically proficient and tactically sound as we can in the first week” said Scarpaci. “That goes very far in high school, believe it or not. Focusing on the basics really helps.”

▪ The first week of preseason represents the start of new coaching tenures across the state. At Foxborough, George Argyrou and Colin Meiselman take over as co-head coaches. The duo served as longtime assistants at Wayland under Dave Gavron, helping the Warriors capture three Division 3 state titles from 2014-18. Foxborough finished 2-14-2 last season, but won the “Big” Division Championship in the Forward Thinking Summer League this month.

Defending state champions

DIVISION 1 — St. John’s Prep (22-0-1)

DIVISION 2 — Oliver Ames (20-1-2)

DIVISION 3 — Newburyport (23-0)

DIVISION 4 — South Hadley (20-1-2)

DIVISION 5 — Bromfield (18-3-2)

Returning Globe All-Scholastic and Honorable Mentions

All-Sscholastic — Joao Faria, Sr. (Rockland), Brian Jones, Sr. (Billerica), Barra Ryan, Sr. (Latin Academy), Alex Vecchioli, Sr. (Attleboro).

Honorable mention — Dieff Bonhomme, Sr. (Everett), Joao Da Silva, Sr. (Barnstable), Bruno DeSouza, Sr. (Weymouth), Xande Santos, Sr. (Wayland).