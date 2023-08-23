Demario Douglas has always wanted an opportunity. He’s getting one with the Patriots.

The mother/daughter duo had flown up from Florida to watch Demario Douglas, Yolanda’s grandson and Angie’s son. Douglas, the wide receiver drafted in the sixth round out of Liberty this year, has emerged as one of the Patriots’ most dynamic performers in training camp.

“We were tapping each other, like, ‘He’s really out there. He’s really up on the big screen,’ ” Yolanda said. “You wanted to cry. Except there were too many people around us.”

From their seats at Gillette Stadium, Yolanda and Angie Mack could hardly contain their bubbling mix of emotions the evening of the Patriots’ preseason opener.

When Douglas walked onto the turf for warmups, Yolanda and Angie made themselves heard. When the public address announcer introduced New England’s starting offense, they clapped and cheered after hearing his name. When Douglas fair-caught a punt — the height of his action — they rejoiced once more.

Yolanda and Angie, each wearing a custom No. 81 jersey made earlier that day at the Patriots Pro Shop, celebrated every moment of the night. Even though Douglas’s time on the field proved to be short-lived — he took just two offensive snaps — Yolanda and Angie beamed.

“It’s one of those feelings that just takes you away,” Yolanda said.

Added Angie, “Proud isn’t even enough. I’ve been trying to create a word that can explain how I feel about everything that he’s done. I’m about to cry talking to you. I’m just overjoyed.”

The limited playing time, in this instance, is encouraging. The Patriots coaches seem confident in their evaluation of the 22-year-old Douglas. He regularly wows during practice, with his twitchy movements, strong hands, and elusiveness in space.

For Douglas, an undersized (5 feet 8 inches, 192 pounds) and often underrated player, securing a spot on the 53-man roster would represent the latest accomplishment in his football journey. And Angie and Yolanda haven’t missed a step along the way.

“A lot of people probably didn’t think I would be here,” Douglas said. “I feel like everybody needs some type of support system. I believe that’s how I’m here.”

Making an early impression

Angie was a sophomore in high school when she learned she was pregnant with Douglas.

At 16, she didn’t know what to expect from motherhood. The unknown scared her. Douglas’s father was not involved, so Angie relied on her parents for guidance. In December of her junior year, she gave birth. By January, Angie had returned to school full-time. She graduated the following year with her class.

“I’m not advocating for teen pregnancy at all, but it was my drive to do the right thing,” Angie said. “To do well and to want more.”

Soon enough, Angie was driving 5-year-old Demario to and from football practice while balancing her job working in the mortgage industry.

Douglas began playing football at age 5. Courtesy Angie Mack

Even at 5 — the age when children can start playing organized football in Florida — Douglas was already a stickler for punctuality. He took his practice schedule very seriously, insisting on timely arrivals. When Angie or Yolanda would occasionally run late, they could see him squirm.

“I would never have to remind him about practice,” Angie said. “He was never that child. He was always ready to be there. It’s just in him.”

Although Demario was always on the shorter side compared with his peers, Angie can’t remember a time when she heard him lament his size — probably because he could still impress on the field, his quickness, burst, and shiftiness apparent from an early age.

Bernard Harrell, who coached a 9-year-old Demario at the Pop Warner level, still remembers people asking after games, “Who is this small dude from St. Augustine?” Coaches on the sidelines and parents in the stands all seemed to have the same question.

“Every time he played in the game, he was the best player on the field. The first time I seen him, I was like, ‘Man, this kid reminds me of Santana Moss.’ He was short, real small, but he had a chip to him. There was something different about him.”

Wherever Demario played football, he managed to leave a mark. When he was 14, competing in a seven-on-seven tournament in Atlanta, he made a seemingly effortless play that the league ended up using as the centerpiece of its promotional materials.

“He caught a slant pass between a safety and an outside linebacker,” recalled Koreen Burch, Douglas’s seven-on-seven coach. “He made the outside linebacker miss, he split the safety, and he scored a touchdown from, like, 30 yards.

“It was one of the craziest things ever done in seven-on-seven. Because seven-on-seven is touch football. They just weren’t able to touch him at all.”

Douglas on the cover of promotional material for the Pylon seven-on-seven league. Courtesy Koreen Burch

As football grew into a bigger priority for Douglas, so did the time commitment and cost. Angie eventually left her corporate job and launched her own custom children’s clothing company, so keeping the bills paid wasn’t always easy. But Angie’s efforts — staying up in the wee hours to fulfill orders — earned her the nickname “Miss Make It Happen.”

Angie and Yolanda did whatever they could to support Douglas and his football dreams. Angie helped him review terminology and plays. Yolanda, a longtime clerk at the St. John’s County Courts, took time off to attend games. They both worked the concession stand if the team asked parents to help, and brought refreshments.

When Douglas decided to transfer high schools after his sophomore year, he moved about 45 minutes away from his hometown and lived in Jacksonville with Yolanda for his junior and senior seasons. Angie still didn’t miss a game, driving across the state to watch her son play.

“Being a statistic, being a teen mom, people are always telling you that’s the end of your world,” Angie said. “It wasn’t for me. Or for Demario.”

Fueled by rejection

Nobody can talk about Douglas’s high school career without mentioning the Class 8A Florida state championship game his senior year.

On his 18th birthday, Douglas played almost every snap to help Mandarin High School upset undefeated Miami Columbus, 37-35. Douglas, who played both wide receiver and defensive back, caught a state-record four touchdown passes, intercepted a pass in the end zone, and picked up 48 yards as a return specialist.

“When I say he had a phenomenal game, like, oh my, it was crazy,” Burch said. “I’m getting chills thinking about that night.”

The performance caught the eye of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who tweeted, “These college coaches are sleeping on @dreamchaser031 [i.e. Douglas]. I’ve watched 100′s of HS FB games in person & seen dozens of current & former NFL players in HS. This young man is one of the most impressive players I’ve ever seen. Someone going to get a steal by signing him.”

Rubio, who graduated from the University of Florida, then tweeted at his alma mater, “Go get [Douglas] before he goes somewhere else and lights us up. Don’t make me say I told you so!”

The championship game essentially served as a “who’s who” for high school football, with players bound for Florida, Florida State, Clemson, and other Power 5 programs. Mandarin’s quarterback that year, Carson Beck, was named Mr. Florida Football, an annual honor given to the top player in the state, and now will start for Georgia.

Douglas, however, couldn’t get a sniff.

“Carson Beck threw for all these yards, but who was he throwing to?” asked Harrell, then Mandarin’s wide receiver coach. “Demario Douglas!”

Douglas has been an eye-catching player in Patriots camp. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Headed into the championship game, Douglas’s highlight reel was already full. An 80-yard slant to the house one week, a 100-yard kickoff return the next, a few interceptions sprinkled throughout. Douglas finished his senior season with 72 catches for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus 8 interceptions. His tape showed deft body control, slipperiness in the open field, and an uncanny ability to stop and start on a dime.

“Everybody has a superpower,” Harrell said. “That’s his superpower — his stop-and-start. One-on-one, you’re done. He’s been cooking people in one-on-one since he was 10 years old.”

Collecting college offers was challenging for Douglas because of one thing: his height. As a senior, Douglas measured in at 5-8 and 140 or so pounds.

“I knew he was going to get nickel-and-dimed on that,” said Bobby Ramsay, Mandarin’s head coach. “He did it all. But just knowing how the recruiting game goes, some coaches — you could be Emmitt Smith and Reggie White rolled into one; if you’re not the height they want, they don’t care.”

Harrell remembers getting a call on a Friday from Wake Forest offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero, who asked if Douglas could come to their camp the next day. So, late that night, Harrell drove Douglas up to North Carolina. After Douglas performed well in drills and ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash, the head coach wouldn’t even talk to him.

“That’s how bad it was,” Harrell said. “He was like, ‘Coach, I give up. This is terrible. I did everything they asked me to do.’ He was just so frustrated.”

But Douglas, rarely one to grumble, did his best to stay positive. He reminded himself: It only takes one. Douglas, his coaches, and family knew all he needed was an opportunity.

“I feel like that just put a chip on my shoulder to work harder,” Douglas said. “I believe that helped me, that pushed me. I wouldn’t say that started my drive, I always had a drive, but I believe that just helped me focus, lock in, and separate myself.”

Picking up steam at Liberty

Florida State tried to sneak in for a last-minute push, but Douglas’s mind was made up. He was going to Liberty, a private Christian university in Lynchburg, Va. It was the lone official Division 1 offer he received.

“Liberty showed him love before the hype,” Angie said.

Douglas red-shirted his freshman year, playing in just four games. The skill set was there, but Maurice Harris, Liberty’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach at the time, felt Douglas needed to do two things: gain weight and learn the playbook better.

Harris watched Douglas embrace the grind. He bought into the school’s strength and conditioning program, cleaned up his nutrition, and bulked up from 149 to 170 pounds. He sat front-row during meetings. He organized extra practice sessions, in which he and his teammates could run through seven-on-seven periods, one-on-one drills, and routes on air without the coaches.

When Douglas wasn’t at the athletic complex, his roommates found him watching YouTube videos of other receivers, looking at their technique, identifying how they get open. Growing up, Douglas loved watching highlights of Brandon James, a fellow St. Augustine native, and Tavon Austin.

“I don’t care how quick you are, you have to use really good technique to get off press,” Harris said. “He put the work in.”

Douglas and assistant coach Maurice Harris at Liberty. Courtesy Maurice Harris

Douglas ended his red-shirt year by playing in the Cure Bowl against Georgia Southern. On one of his two receptions, Douglas caught a bubble-screen pass and dodged the incoming safety to convert the first down. The play reaffirmed something for Harris: “The first guy is not going to tackle Demario Douglas.”

From there, Douglas started to shine. As a true freshman, he logged his first 100-yard receiving game and began returning punts. As a sophomore, he had back-to-back games with more than 100 receiving yards.

After Douglas caught four passes for 128 yards against Alabama-Birmingham that season, UAB’s wide receivers coach called Bernard and said, “Damn, why did we pass on him?”

Demario Douglas and family members at Liberty. Courtesy Angie Mack

With each year, Douglas’s role grew. The goal was always the same: Get Douglas the football in the open field, so he can make people miss. As a junior last year, Douglas finished just 7 yards short of a 1,000-yard season, with six receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He also was the team’s primary return specialist.

Against Wake Forest that season, Douglas not only caught seven passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, he also gained 79 yards on four kick returns. After the game, coach Dave Clawson — who wouldn’t talk to Douglas after he came to Wake Forest’s camp in high school — shouted out the performance.

“That guy, No. 3, Demario,” Clawson said. “Oh my goodness. That guy could play anywhere in the ACC.”

Support system

As those back in Florida hear and read updates from Gillette Stadium, the news that Douglas has established himself as a consistent contributor comes as no surprise. They’ve known what he’s been capable of for years.

“You don’t always see people get what they deserve,” Ramsay said. “I think he is in this case.”

For Douglas, the doubters are no longer his primary motivation. As he works to lock up a spot on the 53-man roster and perhaps carve out a long-term role as a slot receiver, he keeps his family top of mind. He hopes to allow his mother to retire soon, and to eventually buy his grandmother a new house.

“My why is my family,” he said. “They’re why I go so hard.”

There’s certainly precedent for a player such as Douglas to succeed in New England. Troy Brown, Wes Welker, Danny Amendola, and Julian Edelman all entered the NFL as late-round selections or undrafted rookies. All were under 6 feet and weighed less than 200 pounds.

No matter how much playing time Douglas earns this season, Angie and Yolanda will surely be found — or heard — in the stands.

“I always believe that us being able to call his name out, him hearing us yelling, just knowing that we’re there, makes a different presence,” Angie said. “To know that somebody is out there in the stands with their eye on me, who loves me, I’m big on that. I always tell people, show up for your kid. You never know how much it means to them.”





Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.