Q&A: Bishop Fenwick girls’ basketball star Cecilia Kay ‘really angry, really confused’ over MIAA’s postseason ban

A two-time Globe All-Scholastic forward with over 1,200 career points, the 6-foot, 2-inch forward is committed to play Division 1 basketball at American University. But the Melrose resident will not have an opportunity to make another postseason run.

In July, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athlete Association banned all 24 Bishop Fenwick varsity athletic teams from postseason competition, citing a pattern of rule infractions by the school that lasted more than a year involving two student-athletes deemed ineligible to play on the varsity baseball team.

The MIAA denied Bishop Fenwick’s appeal during its Aug. 8 executive session, ruling the school did not adequately take accountability for its misconduct.

The unprecedented ban has sparked widespread debate about its severity and impact. Kay, perhaps the highest-profile athlete currently at the school, has seen how the saga has affected herself, her teammates, and other students.

Currently attending a basketball camp in Spain, Kay spoke to the Globe Wednesday.

What happened when you initially heard the news in late July?

“I was at a basketball tournament in Pennsylvania. I remember I had just finished a game, and I took my phone out and I just had Twitter notifications, about 100 messages from a bunch of my teammates, my friends at school and everything. Some of my teammates on Fenwick were actually at the same tournament as me, and I remember we just kind of found each other. And we were just like, ‘What is going on?’ We were honestly really angry, really confused on what was going on.”

What are you feeling right now, facing the reality that you’re going to miss the postseason?

“It doesn’t seem fair what the MIAA’s doing, to punish hundreds of student-athletes for a non-compliance issue that’s not related to us and our season. ... We’re trying to draw meaningful lessons from all of this, but the only conclusion that we can reach is that there was some type of bias or prejudice, or power. We’re trying to logic through how it could come to this punishment. It just doesn’t seem like it makes sense to us.

“. . . We’re not disputing the facts of what happened or anything like that, but we’re really just questioning why it’s so severe. Even if it’s trying to discourage other teams from violating any rules, it doesn’t seem reasonable, because the students, us as a youth, haven’t really done anything wrong, for having something being taken away from us.”

The MIAA said in its most recent letter to Bishop Fenwick that it considered the impact on students, but “strict enforcement of those rules is essential to ensure that interscholastic athletics are equitable to all members and their students.” What do you think of that reasoning?

“If that’s their idea of equity, that really confuses me. I’m hoping to study law when I go to American [University] next fall, and things like this are exactly what motivate me to pursue that path. I can’t see how they think it’s fair to punish [us] — there’s so many of us at Fenwick who play sports, and sports is a huge part of people’s lives.

“I’m one of 10 kids, and six of us in my family, we have competed in MIAA postseasons at some stage, and three of us have or will play at the Division 1 level. Something that everyone in my family understands is that postseason accomplishments carry more weight in the recruiting process.”

You have your college commitment out of the way, but how does a ban like this affect athletes like you and other athletes who use the postseason to put on their resume?

“I remember [when] we made it to the championship game, I had college coaches come to that game and watch me play there, or I sent them a link to a livestream and they would send me a text or something afterwards. .”

Have you considered transferring from Bishop Fenwick to either a postseason-eligible MIAA school or a NEPSAC school?

“I feel, myself, very blessed to go to Bishop Fenwick. Last year I went with my older sister [Natalia] who was a senior, so last year I was a junior and my younger sister [Marianna] was a freshman. I’m glad to be able to go to school, and I’m also hoping to be in the running for valedictorian, so I have some high academic goals I want to set for myself, and I want to stay here.”