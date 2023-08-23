Game 127: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

Tuesday night’s game the Astros felt an awful lot like Monday’s, with bad defense and a lack of timely hitting by the Red Sox leading to a 7-3 loss at Houston.

Now, the Sox will turn to Chris Sale to stop the bleeding as the four-game series continues at Minute Maid Park Wednesday night. The lefthander is still working his way back after missing 59 games while on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation. He is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in two starts since returning to action.

Astros starter Jose Urquidy is also working his way back after a three-month stint on the injured list while dealing with shoulder discomfort. In three appearances since returning, he has allowed six runs in 10⅓ innings.