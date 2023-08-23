Game 127: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

Tuesday night’s game the Astros felt an awful lot like Monday’s, with bad defense and a lack of timely hitting by the Red Sox leading to a 7-3 loss at Houston.
Now, the Sox will turn to Chris Sale to stop the bleeding as the four-game series continues at Minute Maid Park Wednesday night. The lefthander is still working his way back after missing 59 games while on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation. He is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in two starts since returning to action.
Astros starter Jose Urquidy is also working his way back after a three-month stint on the injured list while dealing with shoulder discomfort. In three appearances since returning, he has allowed six runs in 10⅓ innings.
Lineups
RED SOX (66-60): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (5-3, 4.50 ERA)
ASTROS (72-55): TBA
Pitching: RHP José Urquidy (2-3, 5.21 ERA)
Time: 8:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Urquidy: Rafael Devers 3-8, Reese McGuire 1-4, Trevor Story 3-8, Alex Verdugo 3-8
Astros vs. Sale: Jose Altuve 8-24, Alex Bregman 1-6, Martín Maldonado 2-11
Stat of the day: The Red Sox committed three errors Tuesday to give them 90 this season, the most in all of baseball.
Notes: The Red Sox are a combined 4 for 28 with runners in scoring position in this series. … With the Mariners extending their winning streak to eight games with Tuesday night’s win, the Red Sox have dropped to five games back for the final wild-card spot. … Sale is 5-3 with a 2.20 ERA over nine career starts against the Astros. … Urquidy is 3-0 with a 2.50 ERA over three career starts against the Red Sox.
