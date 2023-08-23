Six-year NFL veteran wide receiver Corey Davis, 28, steps away from Jets

“I've been searching my heart for what to do,” Davis wrote on his Instagram page. “And I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time.”

The 28-year-old Davis was entering his third season with New York after beginning his NFL career with the Titans as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Davis did not use the word “retirement” in his statement, but he said his family factored into his decision.

“I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined,” Davis wrote. “I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with.”

Davis had missed the last week of training camp practices because the wide receiver was “dealing with a personal matter,” coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday. But Saleh added he hoped Davis would be back with the team soon.

Davis, however, wrote he had been contemplating not playing “for some time now" and spent the past week figuring out his next step.

“My heart goes out to him and his family," Saleh said shortly after Davis' announcement. "We’ll always support him in any decision he makes. We’re always here if he needs us.”

Davis was projected to be part of a receiving corps for Aaron Rodgers that includes Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb. While Saleh said “the door is always open” for Davis if he wants to return, the Jets will move forward for now without him.

Davis was entering the final year of his three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Jets, and he was scheduled to make $10.5 million in base salary this season. His production had been up and down with the Jets, marked by big plays at times and injuries that limited him to just 22 games in his two seasons with New York. After tying a career high with 65 catches in 2020 for Tennessee with a personal-best 984 yards and five touchdowns, Davis had only 66 receptions the past two seasons.

In his six NFL seasons, Davis had 273 catches for 3,879 yards and 17 TDs.

Also, left tackle Duane Brown was activated from the physically unable to perform list. Brown, who turns 38 next week, is expected to be ready to play in the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the Bills.