TD Garden president Amy Latimer promoted to senior leadership position at Delaware North

Latimer has worked for Delaware North and at TD Garden since 1995, and became president of TD Garden in 2012, overseeing multiple renovations and transformations at TD Garden and surrounding the arena.

Latimer is the president of TD Garden, the home ice and parquet court for the Boston Bruins and Celtics, as well as the chief development officer of Delaware North.

Amy Latimer, one of Boston’s most visible and powerful female business leaders, is leaving for Buffalo in October to become executive vice president and chief operating officer of Delaware North.

From Delaware North’s global headquarters in Buffalo, Latimer will oversee business operations of 200-plus sports and entertainment venues, public parks, resorts, restaurants, travel hubs, and casinos. She will report to the company’s three CEOs – Jerry, Lou, and Charlie Jacobs – the sons of Delaware North chairman and Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs.

“Amy has been a trailblazer for TD Garden and a prominent leader in the community and City of Boston,” said Charlie Jacobs, who is also the CEO of the Boston Bruins, in a press release. “We have worked closely here in Boston for decades and while I will miss having her leading TD Garden, I am eager to see what she will bring to her new role at Delaware North.”

Latimer has been appointed to the Massachusetts Large Venue Security Task Force, the New England Advisory Council for the Boston Federal Reserve, and the Massachusetts Convention Authority’s board of directors.

The Globe has frequently ranked TD Garden as one of the “Top 100 Women-led businesses in Boston” since Latimer became president 11 years ago. She was also named a “Boston Business Power Player” six years ago by Boston Magazine, and was named one of Sports Business Journal’s “Game Changers” in 2011.

Latimer will begin her job Oct. 16, and will replace Jim Hauser, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Delaware North said it has begun a process to find Latimer’s successor.

