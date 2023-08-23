Bus veers off main highway to Nepal’s capital. At least 8 killed and many more injured

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A passenger bus veered off the main highway that connects Nepal’s capital with rest of the country Wednesday and crashed in a river, killing at least eight people and injuring many more.

Police said the bus drove off the Prithvi highway near the town of Gajuri, 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and fell a few meters (feet) into the river.

The bus was partly submerged in the Trishuli River, but rescuers were able to pull out many of the passengers alive from the wreckage. The injured passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment.