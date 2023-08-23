A gantry has collapsed at the construction site of a bridge in India, killing at least 17 workers

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — A gantry at a railroad bridge being built in northeastern India collapsed Wednesday, killing at least 17 workers and injuring several others, police said.

The gantry collapsed at a bridge in Sairang, a town on the outskirts of Aizawal, the capital of Mizoram state, according to the police control room. The bridge has been under construction for nearly two years.

People living nearby rescued injured workers and rushed them to hospital, police said. Rescuers from the government-run National Disaster Response Force also rushed to the scene to search for survivors.