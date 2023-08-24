At 75, James Taylor’s life is sweet, baby

Next, Taylor saved the day performing what he called “emergency folk music” after Noah Kahan had to drop out of the Newport Folk Festival at the last minute because of strained vocal cords. (Taylor’s set ended up making Rolling Stone’s list of best fest moments.)

Logan Roy, er, we mean Brian Cox, took in Taylor’s Fourth of July Tanglewood show. (The “Succession” star had evidently been waiting half a century to see a JT concert.)

And soon the diehard Red Sox fan will be taking the field near Fenway Park for shows Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the MGM Music Hall, which he helped inaugurate last year. He gushed over the venue — from its size to its acoustics— at various points during a recent phone interview. (“We love the hall. It feels like it was made for music and dance, made for art.”)

Sweet Baby James was born March 12, 1948, in Boston to Gertrude Woodard, a New England Conservatory of Music student, and Isaac Taylor, a Harvard Medical School graduate. He and his siblings — Kate, Livingston, Hugh, and the late Alex — were raised in North Carolina and Martha’s Vineyard. The troupe of talented-yet-sometimes-troubled Taylors are, notably, a bit like the Vineyard’s own version of the Royal Tenenbaums. (”The Taylors have enjoyed many blessings, and a good deal of real pain. . . . Three of us kids ended up in psychiatric hospitals. . . . Drug and alcohol addiction tore us up,” Taylor says in his audio memoir, “Break Shot: My First 21 Years.”)

Taylor met his wife, Kim — then working for the Boston Symphony Orchestra — when he was performing with the Boston Pops. (“The next day, I called her up because I couldn’t find my watch,” he told me previously. “She still thinks that was a bogus ploy. But I still don’t know what happened to my watch.”)

They married in 2001, settled in the Berkshires, and have twin boys, Henry and Rufus, now 22. Taylor also has two children from his previous marriage to Carly Simon: musician and artist Sally Taylor, and Ben Taylor, a musician and mason on Martha’s Vineyard.

In recent years, soon-to-be Berklee student Henry has been performing with his father, including on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” He helped pinch-hit at Newport Folk, and will play with his father on this tour as part of Taylor’s All-Star Band.

Ahead of his two Boston shows, Taylor shared thoughts about his unscheduled Newport appearance, the changing music landscape, whether he thinks about retirement, and what the Taylors have been binge-watching lately in the Berkshires.

Q. So you were recently doing some “emergency folk music” at Newport Folk.

A. [Kahan] had to cancel at the last moment — I mean, really the last moment. I’d been in touch with [headliner] Jon Batiste, who’d invited me to do a song in his set. So I was already talking to the festival people about how that was going to work. Then they called Friday midday and said: “Listen, it’s a short order, but we’ve had a cancellation and can you move everything to tonight?” So with Kim and Henry, we did a 45-minute set. It was spur of the moment. We jumped in a boat and came across the water.

Q. Were you on Martha’s Vineyard?

A. No, I was in Jamestown, Rhode Island, just hanging out. They sent a boat over. It was nice. The whole thing went off without a hitch.

Q. So Henry is showing interest in taking on the family business?

A. It feels like that. We resisted for a while, saying it makes the most sense to have a Plan B. But it’s what he wants to do. He’s just very musically aware. He’s going to Berklee this fall, and we’re accepting that that’s the path he wants to take, as daunting as it appears. I don’t know if I’d be able to find my way into a career in music today. It was very accessible back in the ‘60s.

Q. How is it harder, specifically?

A. There aren’t the available clubs that there were. Record companies — not that they ever did a particularly good job, generally speaking, of sponsoring new and supporting acts — even that minor amount of support, that’s gone now.

So with everything else — the technology revolution — we’re in new territory. Also, from my point of view, to follow someone else’s footsteps can be confusing. But I don’t think that’s the right way to think about it. I think the main thing is to focus on the art and take Joseph Campbell’s advice: Follow your bliss.

Q. When you say following someone, you mean the children of musicians?

A. Exactly.

Q. You had another interesting moment this summer, with Brian Cox in your audience at Tanglewood.

A. I didn’t know about it ahead of time, thankfully, because I would’ve been preoccupied. I’ve loved Brian for years. It’s remarkable to talk to someone getting a big dose of attention this late in his career — he’s my age [Cox is 77]. So that was fascinating. And a lovely guy.

Q. Are you a “Succession” fan?

A. I am. It’s a particular art form, these series that have season after season of super-ensemble acting, where the writers, directors, producers, and cast just seem to click. I do a lot of binge-watching. I fall into one show after another. I think it’s a remarkable art form, [a series that] goes on for years and we get so invested in it — like “Breaking Bad” or “House.” Early on, there was “M*A*S*H,” “NYPD Blue.” From England, “Upstairs, Downstairs,” “Downton Abbey.” I love it. It’s particular to our generation, too, seeing this take off and get the wind under its wings. It’s quite thrilling.

Q. What are you binge-watching now?

A. I’ve been going back and watching “NYPD Blue,” which is brilliant. And “Endeavour,” a BBC export. It’s almost dowdy, yet there’s great acting. The form is familiar — setting up a mystery, solving it, following the characters through, getting some depth with the characters. I’ve been loving that.

Q. Have you been to the Vineyard this summer, or have you stayed mostly in the Berkshires?

A. Mostly I’ve been in the Berkshires, but I went down to the Vineyard for a week and saw family and friends, visited with my brothers and sister, Sally and Ben. Ben lives there full time. He’s deep into his music. He’s constantly writing and recording. It used to be really hard to record on the Vineyard; I’ve done it a couple of times. But Ben has mastered the digital realm of recording.

Q. You spent part of lockdown in the Berkshires. You’ve said that time changed your perspective.

A. It changed everybody’s. That was the Great Interruption. It showed me how much I liked traveling with my band, performing. Once touring went away, I really missed it. COVID showed me how much I love that aspect.

Q. Still see a time when you’d retire?

A. Sure. I think it’s inevitable. It’s hard to imagine being 85 and doing this stuff, but so far, so good. We take it a day at a time, a tour at a time. You know, I’m doing today what I’ve been doing for 60 years. It’s been a slow evolution. You don’t [take time to stop and] see it, to get an overview of the whole thing. But that’s what [lockdown] was: A chance to realize how special it is and how much I love doing it.

Q. What are some highs and lows looking back on 75 years?

A. My recovery [from heroin addiction] in the mid-’80s. Bottoming out and not knowing what it was going to be like to try to pull it all back together. I don’t know if you’d call it a low point. It was just an intense point.

Q. What are some other highs or lows? You’ve said you didn’t really like the way the Apple record [1968′s “James Taylor,” his debut] turned out.

A. Well, it’s not that. I think I was learning my way. It’s raw. It’s early. It’s hard for me to look at it objectively. I was a work-in-progress at that point. Peter [Asher] and I, we did our best. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity that Apple Records gave me, and the Beatles. Looking back, it was a Cinderella moment to have gone across the sea and found a door to the future. It’s just that I tend to look at the faults and get hung up on those and cringe.

Q. High points?

A. Oh, geez. Too many to mention. My recovery. Finding Kim, which just seems so unlikely that at that particular point in our lives we’d find each other and be so good for each other.

Then the Obama administration — and having been asked back to the White House repeatedly — and also working on the two campaigns. I felt so proud. He felt like a true leader. A real person.

Q. I know you have to go, but anything you want to add?

A. I’m really looking forward to the MGM. That [5,000-capacity] size of theater is a relatively rare thing. It’s wonderful that it’s in Boston, so we hope to keep coming back.

JAMES TAYLOR AND HIS ALL-STAR BAND

At MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. https://tour.jamestaylor.com



