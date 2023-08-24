Author readings around Boston Aug. 27-Sept. 2

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY AUG. 27
- David McPhail (”Truffle”) discusses his new book at 3 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5.)
TUESDAY AUG. 29
- Dean King (”Guardians of the Valley: John Muir and the Friendship That Saved Yosemite”) will discuss his latest book at 6 p.m. virtually via the Boston Public Library.
- Autumn Allen (”All You Have To Do”) will discuss her new book at 6 p.m. at the Mattapan Branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Shelley Parker-Chan (”He Who Drowned the World”) will discuss their new book at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Tickets are $28.99)
- Sara DiVello (”Broadway Butterfly”) is in conversation with Lisa Genova at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Emily Habeck (”Shark Heart”) and Greg Skomal (”Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark”) will discuss their new books at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
WEDNESDAY AUG. 30
- Vanessa Len (”Never a Hero”) is in conversation with Alexis Hall at 6 p.m. virtually via Porter Square Books.
- J. Elle (”House of Marionne”) is in conversation with Karen McManus at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5.)
- Shannon A. Mullen (“In Other Words, Leadership: How A Young Mother’s Weekly Letters to Her Governor Helped Both Women Brave the First Pandemic Year”) is in conversation with Meghna Chakrabarti at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
THURSDAY AUG. 31
- Arielle Greenberg (”Super Freaks: Kink, Pleasure, and the Pursuit of Happiness”) is in conversation with activist organization Pleasure Pie at 7:30 p.m. at All She Wrote Books.
- Jeremy Eichler (”Time’s Echo”) is in conversation with James Parker at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Philip Fracassi (”Boys in the Valley”) is in conversation with Christopher Golden at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
- E. G. Condé (”Sordidez”) in conversation with Shingai Njeri Kagunda at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.