Video: Scenes from Bruce Springsteen at Gillette Stadium

New Jersey rockers Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band brought their blue collar grooves to Gillette Stadium Thursday night.
It was Springsteen’s second visit to the area this year, following a March show at TD Garden. And this leg of his tour carried some concern -- the 73-year-old Springsteen postponed multiple tour dates earlier this month after falling ill.
But The Boss and his longtime backing band were returned to form for the Foxborough show, cranking out a number of hits and fan favorites. Here’s a look at some of the show’s highlights.
Man, @springsteen... Nobody does it quite like The Boss. pic.twitter.com/twm7S7YY3r— Zach Berman (@BermanZB) August 25, 2023
OMG IT ALL HAPPENED!!!!!— M. Mads (@wisertime33) August 25, 2023
TRAPPED!!! #Springsteen @springsteen @StevieVanZandt #Gillette pic.twitter.com/fFl39DnTcH
When @springsteen says he just wants to stand there and feel it, we stand there and feel it with him 🙏♥️#brucespringsteenandtheestreetband #brucespringsteen #gillettestadium pic.twitter.com/6XV7hiNABH— 105.7 WROR (@1057WROR) August 25, 2023
Sound check @GilletteStadium for @springsteen and #estreetband pic.twitter.com/EJxobs7YhS— Suzanne Lovett (@sdtlovett) August 24, 2023
Here's a look at the stage set-up for tonight's Bruce Springsteen concert at Gillette Stadium. #BruceSpringsteen pic.twitter.com/Hkbmh0kIkb— 𝓚𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓷 𝓔𝓬𝓴 🎧🎶 (@KristenEckRadio) August 24, 2023