Video: Scenes from Bruce Springsteen at Gillette Stadium

By Globe StaffUpdated August 24, 2023, 45 minutes ago
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed in the first of two concerts Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

New Jersey rockers Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band brought their blue collar grooves to Gillette Stadium Thursday night.

It was Springsteen’s second visit to the area this year, following a March show at TD Garden. And this leg of his tour carried some concern -- the 73-year-old Springsteen postponed multiple tour dates earlier this month after falling ill.

But The Boss and his longtime backing band were returned to form for the Foxborough show, cranking out a number of hits and fan favorites. Here’s a look at some of the show’s highlights.

Saxophonist Jake Clemons, left, and Springsteen, right.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE
Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE
