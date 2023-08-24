Video: Scenes from Bruce Springsteen at Gillette Stadium

New Jersey rockers Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band brought their blue collar grooves to Gillette Stadium Thursday night.

It was Springsteen’s second visit to the area this year, following a March show at TD Garden. And this leg of his tour carried some concern -- the 73-year-old Springsteen postponed multiple tour dates earlier this month after falling ill.

But The Boss and his longtime backing band were returned to form for the Foxborough show, cranking out a number of hits and fan favorites. Here’s a look at some of the show’s highlights.