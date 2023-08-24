Dance and digital effects merge in Compagnie Käfig’s imaginative ‘Pixel’ at Jacob’s Pillow

The entrancing opening features nine male dancers grouped on a dark stage, wearing street clothes in muted grays, maroons, greens, and dark blues. Gracefully walking in slow motion on a diagonal, their faces and chests are bathed in a soft yellow light, as if morning were dawning. One by one they split from the group dropping quickly to the ground, or slowly turning and diving backward to roll. After rejoining the advancing group, they abruptly stop, heralding the unremitting action to come.

BECKET — Lyons, France-based Compagnie Käfig brings its worldwide hit, the technologically playful and poetic “Pixel,” to Jacob’s Pillow’s now state-of-the-art Ted Shawn Theatre this week. Choreographed in 2014, by the renowned French-Algerian hip-hop artist Mourad Merzouki, it was well worth the wait. Various dance genres, acrobatics, and circus sensibility blend with the trailblazing wizardry of digital projection at the intersection of performing and visual arts. The Adrien M & Claire B Company, in collaboration with Mezouki, developed the highly imaginative and graphic landscape.

From six little lights evenly spaced at the bottom of an upstage scrim, pixel specks of white stream upward like smoke. The movement responds to a dancer’s swirling hand by dispersing and coalescing. The pixels accumulate above, then rush to the ground in a thick accretion that spreads out on the stage floor, then flows up to cover the entire scrim. Like a starry dome, there is no separation of scrim and stage.

A low opening in the scrim reveals six dancers intertwining, the pixels exposing and concealing them. The sound, a satisfying rush of electronic piano, builds and subsides. Bells herald the swivel of a wall of pixels that swings from side to side following the arm movement of the dancers, then rotates 360 degrees. The set shivers and halts.

Dancers rotate and spiral, bend a knee, bring the foot across the leg, and land in a supported slanted plank. A dancer lifts his partner to balance across his shoulders. The group sends a dancer soaring to be caught or to arrive softly on his feet. The whirlwind movement, sometimes in unison, is smooth and effortless as the pixels form, disperse, and reform to unveil the changing scenes.

The dance calms as a lone, red-headed woman (Nina Van der Pyl) stands in profile. She slowly bends back until her head touches the floor. She inches her throat along the floor until the loop of her body dangles above her face. The toes of one foot delicately touch the floor, then the toes of the other. She resembles a spidery creature. In a later and the most human of scenes, the contortionist and her partner (Sabri “Mucho” Colin) tenderly link legs and lightly touch chest to chest. She wraps her arms around his neck, and he cradles her behind his head. His cheek presses her body to the floor. Their twosome humanizes the digital world and puts into stark contrast that technology will not overtake human feeling.

Dancers spill through a Cyr wheel, a human-sized metal circle, as lines of vibrating pixels cover the stage. A dancer (Julien Seijo) spreads his arms and legs to grasp the inside of the wheel. As the wheel rolls, the dancer moves in and out of its rotation. Another wheel element is added. A tall, willowy, red-costumed dancer (Ibrahima “Ibou” Mboup) pushes onto the stage on roller blades. The two engage one other as large rotating digital circles on the scrim imitate the rotation of the metal wheels.

The final scenes reprise the opening. Slow-walking dancers imitate the skater’s pendulum arms. Each dancer offers an abbreviated hip-hop solo mimicked by the skater. A carpet of pixel lines pursues him as the sound becomes more insistent. Dancers swim against the pixel current and disappear to reform their group behind the scrim. Running in place, through a now-rushing tunnel of pixels, the dancers face the skater. Before the skater and dancers collide, the action of the group fades from view. The skater continues until he stops, and darkness falls.

Compagnie Käfig

At Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, through Sunday. Tickets from $65. 413-243-0745, www.jacobspillow.org