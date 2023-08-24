‘The Gilded Age’ returns in October

A few readers have asked about “The Gilded Age,” the HBO series created by Julian Fellowes of “Downton Abbey.” The show, about the New York social scene in the 1880s, and the conflict between old and new money, premiered in January 2022.

Yes, it is returning for a second season, and HBO has just announced that it will arrive on Oct. 29. There will be eight episodes. The show did fairly well, ratings-wise, in its first round, drawing 8.5 million viewers on HBO and Max by the finale. This season, the episodes will premiere on Sundays rather than the Mondays of season 1, which may serve to up those ratings a bit more.