‘The Gilded Age’ returns in October

A few readers have asked about “The Gilded Age,” the HBO series created by Julian Fellowes of “Downton Abbey.” The show, about the New York social scene in the 1880s, and the conflict between old and new money, premiered in January 2022.
Yes, it is returning for a second season, and HBO has just announced that it will arrive on Oct. 29. There will be eight episodes. The show did fairly well, ratings-wise, in its first round, drawing 8.5 million viewers on HBO and Max by the finale. This season, the episodes will premiere on Sundays rather than the Mondays of season 1, which may serve to up those ratings a bit more.
I like the show, even if it’s not quite as carefully written as “Downton.” I love the old-school class wars, with the stubborn old socialites scorning the wealthy newcomers looking for status in New York. Carrie Coon is a powerhouse as one of those newcomers, Bertha Russell, desperate to be accepted. With her hefty voice and single-mindedness, she is an entertaining force of nature. And Christine Baranski is a kick as the embodiment of snobbery, Agnes van Rhijn.
