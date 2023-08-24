Grady Hendrix knows his feminist witch literature

For readers of a certain age, the basic storyline of Grady Hendrix’s newest novel, “How to Sell a Haunted House,” is terrifying in and of itself: A woman has to clean out her deceased parents’ home to sell it. But this house does not want to be sold. Hendrix has become a best-selling horror writer by mining real life and mixing in ample doses of humor and terror, as he did with his debut, “Horrorstör,” the story of a haunted Scandinavian furniture store. Hendrix lives in New York City.

HENDRIX: I’m in the middle of a book, so most of my reading is for research. I’ve been reading so many ‘70s witch books. There was a witchcraft craze then with books like E.W. Hildick’s “The Active-Enzyme, Lemon-Freshened Junior High School Witch,” in which a disenfranchised teenager discovers witchcraft.

BOOKS: Have you read any witch fiction you would recommend?

HENDRIX: There was a late 19th-century feminist movement of women, especially artists, who sort of saw Satan as a liberator figure. There’s a great 1926 book, “Lolly Willowes” by Sylvia Townsend Warner. It’s about a woman who takes care of her mother, and after her mother dies she moves in with her brother in the country. She finds a book of witchcraft and conjures up Satan in the woods, and he’s awesome.

BOOKS: What else have you been reading?

HENDRIX: I read a lot of out-of-print books. I’ve worked with Valancourt Books, which is a small press that started bringing queer fiction back into print and then began bringing back gothic novels. We brought back Joan Samson’s 1975 book, “The Auctioneer,” which is like if Cormac McCarthy had written Stephen King’s “Needful Things.” She was hailed as the next big thing but then died of brain cancer and “The Auctioneer” disappeared. If any book deserves to be called an American classic, that does. We also brought back Bari Wood’s “The Tribe.” She was another big-time writer who was forgotten, but “The Tribe” is the great Jewish horror novel.

BOOKS: Do you read more contemporary books?

HENDRIX: Yes. I recently read Lauren Beukes’s “Bridge.” Everything is multiverse now and this is the horror sci-fi multiverse novel. The other is Daniel Kraus’s “Whalefall,” in which a scuba diver gets swallowed by a whale. It’s such a great high concept. I’m jealous.

BOOKS: Do you read nonfiction?

HENDRIX: I’m a big biography nut because, like a lot of Americans, I’m suspicious of pure entertainment. I feel like I should be getting some education too. One biography that is non-traditional and hits it out of the park for me is Katherine Rundell’s “Super-Infinite,” which is about the poet John Donne. It’s as much about Elizabethan clothes and paper-folding techniques as it is about the poet. To me, there’s nothing more moving than a cover song. It’s like a musician saying I see you to the other artist, and I feel like biographies are like this. Here’s this writer in England saying, “John Donne, you weird, horny creature. I see you and I care about you.”

BOOKS: What books would you suggest for a reader new to horror fiction?

HENDRIX: Three books that are short and give you an idea of the breadth of what horror does. Victor LaValle’s “The Ballad of Black Tom” and Elizabeth Engstrom’s “When Darkness Loves Us,” which contains two novellas. One is about a young, pregnant farm wife who gets trapped in the basement and no one knows where she is. For the third, I usually recommend Ken Greenhall’s “Elizabeth” or Shirley Jackson’s “We Have Always Lived in the Castle.” They are both very voicey, gorgeously written, and fast reads.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Has any book ever scared you too much?

HENDRIX: Nah. Movies can scare the hell out of me but a book never does. In my family we were expected to bring a book with us when we left the house. There were four of us kids so we had to sit around a lot because we were always at someone’s gymnastics class or swim meet. If you complained that you were bored my mom would say, “You should have brought a book.” Books have been a comfort object all of my life. I can’t find them scary, even if they are.