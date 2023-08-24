Local bestsellers for the week ended Aug. 20

3. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

4. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

5. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

6. Somebody’s Fool Richard Russo Knopf

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

8. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

9. Happy Place Emily Henry Berkley

10. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

3. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds Jennifer Ackerman Penguin Press

4. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession Michael Finkel Knopf

5. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

6. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic Robert McCloskey Clarkson Potter

7. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, MD, Bill Gifford Harmony

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

10. Pageboy: A Memoir Elliot Page Flatiron Books

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

5. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

7. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

8. The Rabbit Hutch Tess Gunty Vintage

9. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

10. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

2. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

6. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman Picador

7. All About Love: New Visions Bell Hooks Morrow

8. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir Paul Newman Vintage

9. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

10. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Back Bay

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.